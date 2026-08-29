ETV Bharat / state

Pleas In HC Seek Release Of Judicial Commission's Report On Indore Water Contamination Deaths

Indore: Two petitioners on Saturday moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking public disclosure of a judicial commission's report on the deaths linked to the contaminated drinking water supply in Indore's Bhagirathpura area.

Making the report public was necessary in the larger public interest, the separate applications filed by Ritesh Inani and Pramod Kumar Dwivedi contended.

A single-member commission of former High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta has submitted a nearly 600-page report to the court which is hearing petitions related to the issue. The High Court had constituted the commission on January 27.

Inani, who is a lawyer, said they went through the report at the court registrar's office as allowed by the High Court. "On a preliminary reading, it cannot yet be determined who is guilty and who is innocent," Inani told reporters, adding that his application urged that the report be made public.