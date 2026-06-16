ETV Bharat / state

Plea Filed In Madras High Court Challenging Vijay's Victory In Trichy East Constituency

File - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaks during a public meeting at the St. Joseph’s College ground, in Tiruchirappalli on Monday. ( ANI )

Chennai: DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj has filed a petition in the Madras High Court challenging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's victory as the MLA for the Trichy East constituency.

In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay, who led the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested in two constituencies: Perambur and Trichy East. He defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East by a margin of 27,416 votes. Similarly, he defeated DMK candidate Sekar in the Perambur constituency in Chennai by a margin of approximately 53,715 votes.

Since an individual can serve as an MLA for only one constituency, Vijay resigned from the Trichy East MLA seat. Subsequently, he assumed office as Chief Minister with the support of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Against this backdrop, Inigo Irudayaraj, who contested the election in Trichy East on behalf of the DMK, has filed a case in the Madras High Court challenging Vijay's victory in that constituency.