Plea Filed In Madras High Court Challenging Vijay's Victory In Trichy East Constituency
The petition also requests that no by-election be announced for the Trichy East constituency until the case regarding the assembly election is concluded.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Chennai: DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj has filed a petition in the Madras High Court challenging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's victory as the MLA for the Trichy East constituency.
In the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay, who led the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested in two constituencies: Perambur and Trichy East. He defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj in Trichy East by a margin of 27,416 votes. Similarly, he defeated DMK candidate Sekar in the Perambur constituency in Chennai by a margin of approximately 53,715 votes.
Since an individual can serve as an MLA for only one constituency, Vijay resigned from the Trichy East MLA seat. Subsequently, he assumed office as Chief Minister with the support of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Against this backdrop, Inigo Irudayaraj, who contested the election in Trichy East on behalf of the DMK, has filed a case in the Madras High Court challenging Vijay's victory in that constituency.
In the petition filed on his behalf, Advocate Richardson Wilson stated, "Vijay engaged in election campaigning involving children under the age of 18. He declared in his nomination papers that there were no outstanding income tax dues, thereby concealing the fact that an income tax case was pending against him. He incurred excessive expenditure and utilised foreign nationals for his campaign. He also campaigned inside a church while wearing party symbols and kneeling."
"He has not yet filed details regarding his election expenditure accounts, nor has he disclosed the amount spent on campaigning via the 'Root' social media platform. As he secured victory through such irregularities, his election should be declared void," the plea contended.
"Since Chief Minister Vijay has resigned from the post of MLA for the Trichy East constituency, I should be declared the winner of that constituency. A by-election should not be announced until the conclusion of this election petition," the petitioner requested. This petition is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Madras High Court soon.
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