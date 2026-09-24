Plea Filed In Court Seeking To Declare Birbhum Stone Quarry Mafia Tulu Mondal A Proclaimed Offender
Public prosecutor Bibhas Chakraborty has also sought the court's intervention to confiscate his assets, which could either be lost or transferred, reports Avishek Dutta Roy.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Suri: A petition has been filed at the Suri court in West Bengal's Birbhum on Thursday seeking to declare absconding stone quarry mafia Mohammad Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal a proclaimed offender and confiscate all assets.
The plea was filed by public prosecutor Bibhas Chakraborty after a bail plea of Mondal was rejected by the Calcutta High Court.
"Therefore, as a next step, we have petitioned the court to declare Tulu Mondal an offender and confiscate his assets. Otherwise, the property might be lost or transferred out of reach," said, adding that there is a risk that the assets could be lost or transferred if they are not confiscated immediately
An Interpol Red Corner Notice has already been issued against Mondal and his family. Investigators informed the court that he fled the country on May 23 with a massive sum of money.
The Suri District Court has issued a warrant against him and ordered him to surrender by 10:30 am on September 14. However, he failed to appear.
Meanwhile, Mondal's lawyer had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya rejected that plea.
It is worth noting that the stone syndicate in Birbhum was exposed after the BJP government came to power in the state. On July 30, a special team from the district police conducted a raid in the Mohammadbazar house of Meena Mondal — a relative of Tulu — and seized Rs 28.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of foreign gold bars.
This followed searches at Mondal's residences in Mohammadbazar and Suri, leading to the recovery of numerous documents related to the illegal stone trade.
So far, assets worth at least Rs 220 crore — including approximately 242 trucks and dumpers, seven houses, a farmhouse, a parking facility, two stone crushers, three stone quarries, and 300 bighas of land — have been seized.
Additionally, the Special Task Force (STF) raided the Bolpur residence of Trinamool Congress district president Anubrata Mondal's former bodyguard, Saigal Hossain, and recovered Pakistani currency. They also recovered Thai currency from the home of Mintu Sheikh, a relative of Mondal's brother-in-law.
It is worth noting that 193 illegal stone crushers operating under Mondal are facing closure, as their owners failed to produce any clearance certificates before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The court has fixed a deadline of October 8 for them to prove the legality of their operations.
These stone crushers had been operating in complete violation of regulations for over 15 decades. Consequently, a fresh case has been registered against Mondal at the Mohammadbazar police station for running illegal stone crushers.
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