ETV Bharat / state

Plea Filed In Court Seeking To Declare Birbhum Stone Quarry Mafia Tulu Mondal A Proclaimed Offender

Suri: A petition has been filed at the Suri court in West Bengal's Birbhum on Thursday seeking to declare absconding stone quarry mafia Mohammad Nizamuddin alias Tulu Mondal a proclaimed offender and confiscate all assets.

The plea was filed by public prosecutor Bibhas Chakraborty after a bail plea of Mondal was rejected by the Calcutta High Court.

"Therefore, as a next step, we have petitioned the court to declare Tulu Mondal an offender and confiscate his assets. Otherwise, the property might be lost or transferred out of reach," said, adding that there is a risk that the assets could be lost or transferred if they are not confiscated immediately

An Interpol Red Corner Notice has already been issued against Mondal and his family. Investigators informed the court that he fled the country on May 23 with a massive sum of money.

The Suri District Court has issued a warrant against him and ordered him to surrender by 10:30 am on September 14. However, he failed to appear.

Meanwhile, Mondal's lawyer had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail, but the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya rejected that plea.