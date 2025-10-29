ETV Bharat / state

Plea Against 'The Taj Story' Release: Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing of a PIL filed against the upcoming Paresh Rawal-starrer 'The Taj Story', seeking to halt its release on October 31 and review its certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The plea alleges that the film distorts historical facts related to the Taj Mahal, which could potentially disturb communal harmony. Filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, the PIL names the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, CBFC and the film's producer, director, writer, and actor Paresh Rawal as respondents.

The petitioner requested a review of the CBFC's nod to the film and that a mandatory disclaimer that the film does not claim to be a true account of history should be displayed before it is shown.

Abbas contends that the film spreads "misleading and manipulated information" on one of India's most iconic monuments and promotes a partisan political ideology. "The Taj Story portrays a distorted version of history, aiming to push a specific political narrative which could inflame religious sentiments and disrupt public order," claims the plea.