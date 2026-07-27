ETV Bharat / state

Plea Against Internet Shutdown Around Jantar Mantar Withdrawn From Delhi HC

New Delhi: Legal services organisation Software Freedom Law Centre, India, on Monday withdrew from the Delhi High Court its PIL against the suspension of mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi, with services restored following the withdrawal of the CJP's stir.

"The counsel for the petitioner says he has instructions to withdraw the petition. The petition is dismissed as withdrawn," said a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

In its petition, Software Freedom Law Centre, India (SFLC.In), sought quashing of orders issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on July 17, 20, 22 and 23 to shut down mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had been protesting in the heart of Delhi at Jantar Mantar since June 20 to seek accountability from the government over the NEET paper leak and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.

The over-a-month-long agitation was called off after Pradhan stepped down on Saturday and other demands of the CJP were accepted by the government. Soon after, internet services were restored in central Delhi.

SLFC.In said in its petition that the temporary suspension of telecommunication services, including mobile internet services, was "one of the most extraordinary coercive powers conferred upon the Executive" as it interfered with the exercise of freedoms guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) (free speech), 19(1)(b) (peaceful assembly), 19(1)(g) (right to practice any trade or profession) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution.