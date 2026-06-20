ETV Bharat / state

Playing With Snake Cost Hyderabad Businessman His Life

Hyderabad: Playing with a snake to scare his friends cost a Hyderabad businessman his life. Nawab Syed Khumaiz Mohiddeen Hussaini, 30, from Rajendranagar Qadri Hills in Hyderabad, died after a snake bit him at his farmhouse in Moinabad, officials said.

According to police, on June 17, Hussaini went to his farmhouse with his friends. Around midnight, a tiny snake entered the farmhouse. Upon seeing it, Hussaini took it in his hands and started scaring his friends despite their warnings to be careful. In the process, the snake tightly grabbed his thumb and bit him. After this, he threw it away. When worried friends asked Hussaini if he needed to visit a hospital, he assured them he was alright, and there was nothing to worry about.

A video recorded by his friends shows Hussaini holding the snake in his hand and speaking to his friends. The snake was seen curling on his wrist.