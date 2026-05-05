ETV Bharat / state

Plastic Waste Mounts As Kedarnath Witnesses 3.35 Lakh Pilgrims; 7 Tonnes Garbage Processed

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Mounting plastic waste and garbage along the pilgrimage route to Kedarnath Temple and in the nearby Mandakini River has raised environmental concerns, even as the shrine recorded a sharp surge in pilgrim footfall this season.

Since the temple gates opened on April 22, over 3.35 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath till May 4, with thousands continuing to arrive daily, according to official data.

Authorities said plastic litter along trekking routes and halting points, along with instances of waste being dumped into the river, is adding to the environmental strain in the region.

To address the issue, more than 400 sanitation workers deployed by Sulabh International are carrying out continuous cleaning operations from Sitapur to Kedarnath. At Sonprayag, plastic waste is being compacted using dedicated machines, with around seven tonnes processed so far and sent for recycling.

Officials added that wet waste is being transported daily to a dumping zone in Rudraprayag using multiple dumpers.