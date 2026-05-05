Plastic Waste Mounts As Kedarnath Witnesses 3.35 Lakh Pilgrims; 7 Tonnes Garbage Processed
Plastic waste along Kedarnath route raises concern as pilgrim footfall increases in 12 days, prompting intensified cleanup and administrative warnings, reports Rohit Dimri.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Mounting plastic waste and garbage along the pilgrimage route to Kedarnath Temple and in the nearby Mandakini River has raised environmental concerns, even as the shrine recorded a sharp surge in pilgrim footfall this season.
Since the temple gates opened on April 22, over 3.35 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath till May 4, with thousands continuing to arrive daily, according to official data.
Authorities said plastic litter along trekking routes and halting points, along with instances of waste being dumped into the river, is adding to the environmental strain in the region.
To address the issue, more than 400 sanitation workers deployed by Sulabh International are carrying out continuous cleaning operations from Sitapur to Kedarnath. At Sonprayag, plastic waste is being compacted using dedicated machines, with around seven tonnes processed so far and sent for recycling.
Officials added that wet waste is being transported daily to a dumping zone in Rudraprayag using multiple dumpers.
However, local authorities have flagged concerns over improper waste disposal by some vendors and small businesses along the route as a key challenge.
Gaurikund Traders’ Association President Ramchandra Goswami said vendors have been directed to use designated bins for plastic waste and avoid littering. Awareness campaigns are also being conducted among pilgrims.
District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has warned of strict action against anyone found polluting the Mandakini river and urged pilgrims to maintain cleanliness during the yatra.
Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had urged pilgrims and locals to keep the 'Devbhoomi' (Land of the Gods) and its fragile and sensitive ecosystem in good health. He had appealed pilgrims not to litter plastic waste or any other kind of refuse indiscriminately. The Government of Uttarakhand, he had further said, is making every possible effort to conserve the environment, not only of the pilgrimage sites but also of the sacred rivers and the majestic Himalayas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Dehradun for the inauguration of the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway in early April, had also appealed to pilgrims to refrain from using single-use plastic highlighting the need for environmental conservation.
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