Plastic Pollution In Puri Raises Concern; Corporation Says Plans Afoot For Major Recycling Plant
Nearly 806 tonnes of plastic waste was generated in Puri in 2023-24 compared to 720 tonnes in 2022-23, reports ETV Bharat's Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Puri: Puri, the holy city of Odisha, faces a severe pollution crisis due to the surge in single-use plastics. Environmentalists have asked the Puri district administration and Puri Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps to tackle the situation but the latter have blamed it on the lack of awareness of people.
The Puri Municipal Corporation lacks adequate facilities for processing plastic waste that leaks into the streets, drains and eventually the sea. Due to this, the drains are getting clogged, resulting in a waterlogged situation across the city.
Sharat Rayaguru, an environmentalist, said, "In Puri, the municipal corporation has set up a drink-from-tap system to reduce the sale of plastic water bottles and special machines for collecting and recycling plastic bottles on the beach and streets. But these machines became defunct some days later. Even though plastic pollution has become a major problem, the government is not addressing the main issue. If the production of plastics is stopped, the problem can be addressed at the source. Since plastic is easily available in the market, people throw it on the roadside after using it, causing pollution."
Puri draws 20 million tourists every year. To prevent tourists from buying plastic water bottles, the administration has set up drink-from-tap systems at many places of the city, including the beach. Also, reverse vending machines (RVM) have been installed so that plastic bottles thrown here can be recycled, preventing pollution. However, due to the lack of maintenance of the RVM machines, they have become useless.
The campaign to make Puri a plastic-free city was started on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2018. The then District Magistrate had issued orders in this regard. It was decided that meetings and conferences would be held in every panchayat to stop the use of plastic. However, after the DM was transferred, the campaign stopped.
Social worker Debashish Mishra said, "Plastic pollution has become a major problem in Puri. Many plans have been made to prevent plastic pollution but the initiative is only on paper. Even now, plastic water bottles are being used in large quantities at big events. The first step should be to shut down factories producing single-use plastic".
Mishra further said only two machines have been installed for recycling plastic bottles in Puri, where tonnes of plastic waste is generated. Instead, such recycling machines should be installed at every important place in Puri and it should be made mandatory in every hotel, commercial establishment and government office, he said. Also, the machines need to be regularly maintained, he added.
According to the State Pollution Control Board report, 806 tonnes of plastic waste was generated in Puri city alone in 2023-24 while in 2022-23, the figure was 720 tonnes. Out of this, only 560 tonnes can be processed while rest gets mixed with soil and clogs the drains.
The report further states that Puri district is ranked 13th in generating plastic waste. The amount of plastic waste in tourist destination Konark is also on the rise. In Konark, plastic waste has risen from 4.2 to 4.5 tonnes annually. Similarly, plastic waste is increasing in Pipili and Nimpara areas.
Lack of restrictions on the use of single-use plastic is seen as the major reason behind this. The use of plastic below 50 microns is prohibited but it continues to be used as no action is taken by the administration.
According to environmentalists, plastics take more than 100 years to degrade, hinder groundwater recharge the smoke emitted while burning it is harmful to the environment. They said that in order to save Puri from the clutches of plastic menace, there is a need to create widespread awareness among the people and tighten the restrictions on the use of single-use plastic.
Environmentalist and hotelier Yuvvrata Kar said, "Plastic pollution is increasing in Puri. Rath Yatra is coming and lakhs of devotees will gather here. This will generate tonnes of plastic waste. I request that single-use plastic is completely disallowed in Puri. The government should create awareness about plastic pollution from the school level itself."
Puri Municipal Corporation Executive Officer Abhimanyu Behera said, "There is a special system for recycling plastic waste coming out of Puri city. However, this work will be done on a larger scale in the coming days. A special plant will be set up near Puri city. Plastic waste coming out of Puri, Konark and the district will be recycled in the said plant. Also, there is a plan to produce biogas from it and a place has been identified for this. A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the state government."
Also Read