ETV Bharat / state

Plastic Pollution In Puri Raises Concern; Corporation Says Plans Afoot For Major Recycling Plant

Puri: Puri, the holy city of Odisha, faces a severe pollution crisis due to the surge in single-use plastics. Environmentalists have asked the Puri district administration and Puri Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps to tackle the situation but the latter have blamed it on the lack of awareness of people.

The Puri Municipal Corporation lacks adequate facilities for processing plastic waste that leaks into the streets, drains and eventually the sea. Due to this, the drains are getting clogged, resulting in a waterlogged situation across the city.

Machine installed at Puri beach to recycle plastic bottles (ETV Bharat)

Sharat Rayaguru, an environmentalist, said, "In Puri, the municipal corporation has set up a drink-from-tap system to reduce the sale of plastic water bottles and special machines for collecting and recycling plastic bottles on the beach and streets. But these machines became defunct some days later. Even though plastic pollution has become a major problem, the government is not addressing the main issue. If the production of plastics is stopped, the problem can be addressed at the source. Since plastic is easily available in the market, people throw it on the roadside after using it, causing pollution."

Puri draws 20 million tourists every year. To prevent tourists from buying plastic water bottles, the administration has set up drink-from-tap systems at many places of the city, including the beach. Also, reverse vending machines (RVM) have been installed so that plastic bottles thrown here can be recycled, preventing pollution. However, due to the lack of maintenance of the RVM machines, they have become useless.

Plans are afoot to set up a recycling plant near Puri (ETV Bharat)

The campaign to make Puri a plastic-free city was started on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2018. The then District Magistrate had issued orders in this regard. It was decided that meetings and conferences would be held in every panchayat to stop the use of plastic. However, after the DM was transferred, the campaign stopped.