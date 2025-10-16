ETV Bharat / state

Plastic Bag With Explosives Found In Field In Amritsar's Ajnala

Amritsar: In a major pre-Diwali operation on Wednesday, the Amritsar Rural Police seized three hand grenades, an improvised explosive device (IED) and other explosives wrapped in a plastic bag from an agricultural field in Tedi village, under the Ajnala police station area of Punjab's Amritsar.

Police said the land from where the explosives were recovered belonged to Gurbhej Singh. The explosives, hidden in the field, were exposed after coming into sight of Singh, who immediately informed the police.

"On Wednesday, I saw some dogs sniffing a plastic bag in my field. After coming closer to it, I saw it contained grenades, RDX and many other explosives. I informed Ajnala DSP over the phone, and the police seized the materials after some time," Singh said.