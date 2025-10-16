Plastic Bag With Explosives Found In Field In Amritsar's Ajnala
Police said the land from where the explosives were recovered belonged to Gurbhej Singh, who saw some dogs sniffing it. A probe has been launched.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST
Amritsar: In a major pre-Diwali operation on Wednesday, the Amritsar Rural Police seized three hand grenades, an improvised explosive device (IED) and other explosives wrapped in a plastic bag from an agricultural field in Tedi village, under the Ajnala police station area of Punjab's Amritsar.
Police said the land from where the explosives were recovered belonged to Gurbhej Singh. The explosives, hidden in the field, were exposed after coming into sight of Singh, who immediately informed the police.
"On Wednesday, I saw some dogs sniffing a plastic bag in my field. After coming closer to it, I saw it contained grenades, RDX and many other explosives. I informed Ajnala DSP over the phone, and the police seized the materials after some time," Singh said.
Confirming the seizure, Ajnana SHP Harchand Singh said the area was cordoned off and the bomb squad was called to defuse the explosives. "A suspicious plastic bag containing explosives has been recovered from a field in the Teri village. Upon checking, three hand grenades, an IED device, a remote control, headphones and other explosive materials were found in it. The bomb squad was called to defuse the materials," he added.
The SHO said the seizure hints at some untoward incident planned by mischievous elements ahead of Diwali, as Tedi village lies about 30 km from the Indo-Pak international border, raising suspicion of a cross-border link. It will also be investigated how this material landed there, he added.
Also Read