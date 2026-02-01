ETV Bharat / state

Plant Manager Among Two Killed In Oxygen Cylinder Explosion In Rajasthan’s Jaipur

Jaipur: Two people, including the plant manager, died in an accident caused by an oxygen cylinder explosion at an oxygen plant in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

Police said one worker died on the spot, while the factory manager succumbed to injuries during treatment at SMS Hospital. Munna Rai, a worker from Jharkhand, and factory manager Vinod Gupta (45), a resident of Jaipur, were killed in the blast. Another worker, Shibu alias Anuva, also from Jharkhand, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

Jaipur (West) DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena said that the accident occurred at the Wilson Cryo Gases factory on Road Number 17 in Karni Vihar Colony, Vishwakarma Industrial Area in the state capital, on Saturday at a plant where oxygen cylinders are filled. The sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast was so powerful that the tin roof of the plant was blown off, and a wall collapsed.