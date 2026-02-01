Plant Manager Among Two Killed In Oxygen Cylinder Explosion In Rajasthan’s Jaipur
The blast was so powerful that the tin roof of the plant was blown off, and a wall collapsed.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Jaipur: Two people, including the plant manager, died in an accident caused by an oxygen cylinder explosion at an oxygen plant in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said on Sunday.
Police said one worker died on the spot, while the factory manager succumbed to injuries during treatment at SMS Hospital. Munna Rai, a worker from Jharkhand, and factory manager Vinod Gupta (45), a resident of Jaipur, were killed in the blast. Another worker, Shibu alias Anuva, also from Jharkhand, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.
Jaipur (West) DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena said that the accident occurred at the Wilson Cryo Gases factory on Road Number 17 in Karni Vihar Colony, Vishwakarma Industrial Area in the state capital, on Saturday at a plant where oxygen cylinders are filled. The sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast was so powerful that the tin roof of the plant was blown off, and a wall collapsed.
Cracks also appeared in the walls of some nearby houses. Shops located near the factory also suffered damage.
Upon receiving information, police officials from the Vishwakarma police station reached the spot. Civil Defence and fire brigade teams also reached the spot and engaged in rescue and relief operations. Civil Defence Deputy Controller Amit Sharma said that as a precautionary measure, the fire brigade team and vehicles were deployed at the site throughout the night.
The bodies of both the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Kanwatiya Hospital. The injured person is undergoing treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital. The post-mortem examinations of the bodies will be conducted today, and the bodies will then be handed over to their families.
