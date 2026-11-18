ETV Bharat / state

Plant Ganja, Teach Them A Lesson: MP Police Official Threatens Unmarried Couple With False Drug Case, Caught On Camera

Seoni : In an incident of police excess, a senior police official was caught on CCTV threatening to frame an unmarried couple staying in a hotel in a contraband case in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place at a hotel on Babariya Road, within the Doonda Seoni police station limits, where an adult man and woman were staying on November 13. Confirming that the CCTV visuals were recorded at his establishment, Sanjay Sanodiya, the hotel owner, said police, accompanied by Additional SP Sanjay Mishra, arrived at the scene following a tip-off.

During questioning, the lady, who is not visible in the visuals, is heard saying that both of them are adults, belong to the same caste, and had mentioned plans to get married. Responding in an intimidating manner, the police official is seen demanding that both the man and woman call their respective families.

When the couple did not comply with his demands, Mishra instructed a police officer to 'bring some ganja (cannabis), plant it in their bag, and frame them in a false case, saying, once they end up in jail, they’ll learn their lesson.'"

"Go ahead, plant some cannabis in the man's bag and register a case against him, so he can get a taste of life in jail," the police officer is heard saying. The CCTV footage of the hotel captured the entire incident and is currently circulating on social media.