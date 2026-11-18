Plant Ganja, Teach Them A Lesson: MP Police Official Threatens Unmarried Couple With False Drug Case, Caught On Camera
The CCTV footage of the hotel captured the entire incident and is currently circulating on social media.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Seoni: In an incident of police excess, a senior police official was caught on CCTV threatening to frame an unmarried couple staying in a hotel in a contraband case in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh.
The incident took place at a hotel on Babariya Road, within the Doonda Seoni police station limits, where an adult man and woman were staying on November 13. Confirming that the CCTV visuals were recorded at his establishment, Sanjay Sanodiya, the hotel owner, said police, accompanied by Additional SP Sanjay Mishra, arrived at the scene following a tip-off.
सिवनी का ये वीडियो जिसमें एडिशनल एसपी जैसा उच्च अधिकारी कथित तौर पर होटल कर्मचारियों से गांजा रखकर मामला बनाने की बात कह रहा हैं केवल एक मामला नहीं, बल्कि हमारी न्याय व्यवस्था और पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर गंभीर सवाल है।— NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) November 18, 2026
सोचिए, ऐसे कितने मामले होंगे जिनमें निर्दोष लोगों को झूठे… pic.twitter.com/Wec48WOBNl
During questioning, the lady, who is not visible in the visuals, is heard saying that both of them are adults, belong to the same caste, and had mentioned plans to get married. Responding in an intimidating manner, the police official is seen demanding that both the man and woman call their respective families.
When the couple did not comply with his demands, Mishra instructed a police officer to 'bring some ganja (cannabis), plant it in their bag, and frame them in a false case, saying, once they end up in jail, they’ll learn their lesson.'"
"Go ahead, plant some cannabis in the man's bag and register a case against him, so he can get a taste of life in jail," the police officer is heard saying. The CCTV footage of the hotel captured the entire incident and is currently circulating on social media.
SHO Sent To Police Lines For Extortion
Sanodiya has also accused the Station House Officer (SHO) Satish Tiwari, SDOP Chanchlesh Markam, and Traffic Inspector Vijay Tiwari of demanding Rs 25,000 per month from his hotel. The hotel owner claimed that the officials have been extorting money for ‘allowing’ him to operate his hotel.
He even paid Rs 10,000 to each of them. Following these allegations, Seoni SP Krishna Lal Chandani has sent Tiwari to the police lines and ordered an investigation into the matter.
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