Planning For Char Dham Yatra 2026, Here's The New Health Protocol You Need To Follow
Uttarakhand partners with other states to ensure a healthier, safer yatra.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Dehradun: With the aim of making the 2026 Char Dham Yatra safe and well-organised, the Uttarakhand government has formulated a comprehensive strategy regarding healthcare arrangements.
Uttarakhand Health Secretary Sachin Kurve has issued a special health advisory for devotees arriving from various states across India to undertake the Yatra. According to the Health Department, the objective of this health advisory is to proactively mitigate potential health issues that may arise during the pilgrimage and to raise awareness among travellers.
In line with this initiative, on April 9, Dr. Amit Shukla, the department's Assistant Director, visited Rajasthan and held a detailed meeting with local administrative and health officials. The meeting, convened at the level of the Principal Secretary to the Government of Rajasthan, was also attended by the Director of Public Health Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma.
According to the health advisory issued, particular emphasis was placed on ensuring that pilgrims travelling from Rajasthan are provided with clear and comprehensive health-related information, precautions, and guidelines prior to their journey, enabling them to embark on the pilgrimage with complete preparedness.
It was also decided during the meeting that these health-related suggestions would not be confined merely to urban areas in Rajasthan but would be disseminated down to the village level. To achieve this, assistance will be sought from the local administration, the Health Department, and elected representatives.
The health advisory issued by the Uttarakhand government specifically recommends that the elderly, individuals with heart conditions, and those suffering from respiratory ailments undergo a medical check-up before undertaking the pilgrimage.
Further, keeping in mind factors like reduced oxygen levels in high-altitude regions, sudden weather changes, and the strenuous nature of long-distance trekking, significant emphasis has been placed on physical fitness, adequate preparation, and carrying essential medications.
Health Secretary Sachin Kurve stated, "The Uttarakhand government is fully committed to ensuring that the Char Dham Yatra is both safe and successful. Our endeavour is to ensure that every devotee participating in the pilgrimage has access to superior healthcare facilities and receives accurate, timely information."
"With this objective in mind, and by coordinating with other states, health advisories are being widely disseminated, " said Kurve.
Health Secretary's Appeal to Pilgrims:
- It is mandatory for pilgrims from other states to undergo a complete medical check-up before undertaking the journey
- Get your check-up done 2–3 weeks prior to the journey and carry an adequate stock of your regular medications
- Due to the extreme altitude (exceeding 2,700 meters), elderly individuals and those suffering from heart conditions, diabetes, or respiratory ailments must exercise special caution
- You may encounter low oxygen levels and extreme cold at high altitudes; allow your body to acclimatise to the elevation gradually
- Consume at least 2 litres of fluids daily and avoid travelling on an empty stomach
- Over 1,350 doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed along the pilgrimage route. In case of any discomfort, immediately contact the nearest Medical Relief Post or Screening Centre
- Stay hydrated, carry sufficient warm clothing, and refrain from consuming alcohol or smoking during the journey
- Ensure you carry your medical prescription and your doctor's contact number with you.
- In case of an emergency, contact 104 or 108