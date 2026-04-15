ETV Bharat / state

Planning For Char Dham Yatra 2026, Here's The New Health Protocol You Need To Follow

Dehradun: With the aim of making the 2026 Char Dham Yatra safe and well-organised, the Uttarakhand government has formulated a comprehensive strategy regarding healthcare arrangements.

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Sachin Kurve has issued a special health advisory for devotees arriving from various states across India to undertake the Yatra. According to the Health Department, the objective of this health advisory is to proactively mitigate potential health issues that may arise during the pilgrimage and to raise awareness among travellers.

Planning For Char Dham 2026, Here's The New Health Protocol You Need To Follow (ETV Bharat)

In line with this initiative, on April 9, Dr. Amit Shukla, the department's Assistant Director, visited Rajasthan and held a detailed meeting with local administrative and health officials. The meeting, convened at the level of the Principal Secretary to the Government of Rajasthan, was also attended by the Director of Public Health Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma.

According to the health advisory issued, particular emphasis was placed on ensuring that pilgrims travelling from Rajasthan are provided with clear and comprehensive health-related information, precautions, and guidelines prior to their journey, enabling them to embark on the pilgrimage with complete preparedness.