Plan To Destroy Illegal Poppy Plantations In 516 Manipur Villages Finalised: Police
Police official said that additional CRPF personnel have been requisitioned from the Centre and they would reach the state very soon.
By PTI
Published : November 10, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Imphal: Manipur Police on Tuesday said it has firmed up a plan to destroy illegal poppy farms in 516 villages across 10 districts of the state with the help of other security forces.
At a press briefing, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said the police expected cooperation from everyone in the fight against illegal poppy cultivation that "leads to environmental destruction, public health crisis along with crime and conflict financing".
"A plan has been finalised by Manipur Police to destroy illegal poppy plantations across 516 villages spread over 10 districts of the state with the help of security forces. Anyone involved in the practice will face serious consequences as per the law," he warned.
About the recent killing of two Kuki youths from Taphou Kuki village, the police officer said that a proposal to transfer the case to the NIA was in an advanced stage and necessary orders were awaited.
"Police immediately lodged an FIR after examining witnesses and interrogating a large number of persons. Intensive search operations, led by senior officers with a combined team of police, CRPF, CoBRA, BSF, Assam Rifles and Army, were also conducted."
"The two bodies were recovered in the jungle of Senapati district, approximately 14 km from the National Highway. Operations were underway to nab the culprits," he said.
Lhatoo further said that additional CRPF personnel have been requisitioned from the Centre and they would reach the state very soon. "This will ensure deployment of forces in the vulnerable areas of Govajang and elsewhere. The CRPF has just moved into the Chalwa area."
About alleged extortion activities along National Highway 37, he said police and security forces were making constant efforts to ensure the safety and security of convoys and appealed to people not to obstruct police and security forces when actions are taken against extortion activities.
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