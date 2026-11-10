ETV Bharat / state

Plan To Destroy Illegal Poppy Plantations In 516 Manipur Villages Finalised: Police

Imphal: Manipur Police on Tuesday said it has firmed up a plan to destroy illegal poppy farms in 516 villages across 10 districts of the state with the help of other security forces.

At a press briefing, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said the police expected cooperation from everyone in the fight against illegal poppy cultivation that "leads to environmental destruction, public health crisis along with crime and conflict financing".

"A plan has been finalised by Manipur Police to destroy illegal poppy plantations across 516 villages spread over 10 districts of the state with the help of security forces. Anyone involved in the practice will face serious consequences as per the law," he warned.

About the recent killing of two Kuki youths from Taphou Kuki village, the police officer said that a proposal to transfer the case to the NIA was in an advanced stage and necessary orders were awaited.

"Police immediately lodged an FIR after examining witnesses and interrogating a large number of persons. Intensive search operations, led by senior officers with a combined team of police, CRPF, CoBRA, BSF, Assam Rifles and Army, were also conducted."