Plagued By Poor Drainage, Ghaziabad Retired Engineer Seeks Euthanasia
Hemant Bhardwaj says despite repeatedly requesting officials to clean the drain as sewer gas is posing a health hazard to residents, nothing has been done.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A 65-year-old man from Ghaziabad has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to allow him to undergo euthanasia over the deplorable condition of the drainage system in his area.
Hemant Bhardwaj, a resident of Brij Vihar area in Delta Colony of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, retired in 2020. Having failed to draw the attention of authorities, he launched a unique form of protest on Sunday. He descended into the drain and held up placards demanding euthanasia. Also, he held a symbolic cleaning drive.
He alleged that the main drain in this area has never been cleaned, resulting in a massive accumulation of garbage. The drain not only emits a foul smell but releases toxic gases, which are extremely harmful for the local residents, he said adding he has approached all officials with his complaint, but to no avail. "Where did the Rs 5 crore allotted for coverting the drain to canal vanish?" he asked
Bhardwaj has been consistently raising his voice on social issues and has received immense support from locals Launching his protest inside the drain today, he said if officials fail to listen to the common man, he is forced to take such desperate measures.
"I have appealed to President Murmu and the CJI for euthanasia. I am fighting for my basic rights. I just need clean air to breathe. We are slowly becoming ill from the toxic gases emanating from the drain near our house. Complaints have been filed several times and I took every possible effort but nothing has changed. Now it has become difficult to live in such a condition. The sewer gas from the drain is not only a problem for me but for hundreds of people in the area. We need a permanent solution," he said.
He said he draws a pension of above Rs 50,000, which he spends on environmental protection and various social service activities.
