Plagued By Poor Drainage, Ghaziabad Retired Engineer Seeks Euthanasia

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A 65-year-old man from Ghaziabad has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to allow him to undergo euthanasia over the deplorable condition of the drainage system in his area.

Hemant Bhardwaj, a resident of Brij Vihar area in Delta Colony of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, retired in 2020. Having failed to draw the attention of authorities, he launched a unique form of protest on Sunday. He descended into the drain and held up placards demanding euthanasia. Also, he held a symbolic cleaning drive.

He alleged that the main drain in this area has never been cleaned, resulting in a massive accumulation of garbage. The drain not only emits a foul smell but releases toxic gases, which are extremely harmful for the local residents, he said adding he has approached all officials with his complaint, but to no avail. "Where did the Rs 5 crore allotted for coverting the drain to canal vanish?" he asked