Piyush Goyal Apologises For Wrong Info On NCP Leadership

Mumbai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday apologised for sharing wrong information on the succession of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) presidentship following the death of Ajit Pawar, saying he was misinformed by a journalist.

"A senior journalist had given me incorrect information that Shri Praful Patel has been elected as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Without verifying the information, I had given some statements in the media, but later it came to light that the information was wrong, and the Nationalist Congress Party is continuing to work under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar. I express my regret for the misleading information," he wrote on X.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in his home turf Baramati, triggering widespread speculation on his succession in NCP and its future course of action.

Speaking to a media outlet, Goyal had said the NCP is a part of the Mahayuti (grand alliance). "The NCP is performing effectively. The leadership was previously with Ajit Pawar. Now the leadership is with Sunetra Pawar. Praful Patel has been elected as the national president of the NCP. Sharad Pawar has lost the trust of the people. Therefore, I don't think he will be invited by the NCP. Even with both factions of the NCP together, they suffered a complete defeat in the Pimpri and Pune municipal corporation elections," he added.