Piyush Goyal Apologises For Wrong Info On NCP Leadership
The Union Minister said he was provided with the incorrect information by a senior journalist that Praful Patel was elected the president of the party.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday apologised for sharing wrong information on the succession of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) presidentship following the death of Ajit Pawar, saying he was misinformed by a journalist.
"A senior journalist had given me incorrect information that Shri Praful Patel has been elected as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Without verifying the information, I had given some statements in the media, but later it came to light that the information was wrong, and the Nationalist Congress Party is continuing to work under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar. I express my regret for the misleading information," he wrote on X.
एक वरिष्ठ पत्रकार ने मुझे गलत जानकारी दी थी कि श्री प्रफुल पटेल राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष चुने गए हैं। जानकारी की पुष्टि किये बिना मैंने मीडिया में कुछ बयान दिया था किंतु बाद में पता चला जानकारी गलत है और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी उपमुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती सुनेत्रा अजीतदादा…— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 1, 2026
Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in his home turf Baramati, triggering widespread speculation on his succession in NCP and its future course of action.
Speaking to a media outlet, Goyal had said the NCP is a part of the Mahayuti (grand alliance). "The NCP is performing effectively. The leadership was previously with Ajit Pawar. Now the leadership is with Sunetra Pawar. Praful Patel has been elected as the national president of the NCP. Sharad Pawar has lost the trust of the people. Therefore, I don't think he will be invited by the NCP. Even with both factions of the NCP together, they suffered a complete defeat in the Pimpri and Pune municipal corporation elections," he added.
His statement drew criticism, as NCP leader Amol Mitkari took to X, saying, "The work of deliberately spreading false news about the Nationalist Congress Party is underway. Spreading rumours when no decision has been made regarding the presidency is being done for political motives. The public and party workers should not believe such news."
“राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसबाबत जाणीवपूर्वक खोट्या बातम्या पसरवण्याचं काम सुरू आहे. अध्यक्षपदासंदर्भात कोणताही निर्णय झालेला नसताना अफवा पसरवणं हे राजकीय हेतूने केलं जात आहे. जनता आणि कार्यकर्त्यांनी अशा बातम्यांवर विश्वास ठेवू नये.” pic.twitter.com/EHZj5fvSMe— आ. अमोल गोदावरी रामकृष्ण मिटकरी (@amolmitkari22) February 1, 2026
Mitkari said Goyal is neither an office-bearer nor a member of the Nationalist Congress Party. "He is a prominent leader of a party that focuses on strengthening its own party without paying attention to the decisions of others. He probably hasn't learned anything from Atalji. At least Chief Minister Devendraji showed a conciliatory approach during these difficult times. Even if he adopts that much of a conciliatory approach, it would satisfy the common worker of Dada's (Ajit Pawar's) party," he added.
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel termed Goyal's claims as baseless. "I have noted a few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth," he shared on X.
I have noted few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth.— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) February 1, 2026
The Nationalist Congress Party is a…
He added that the NCP is a democratic institution which communicates with senior leaders, MLAs and office-bearers for such a major decision. "The sentiments and collective will of all our party members will be respected. As a national party, we follow established procedures in such matters," he said.
Following Ajit's demise, his wife Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Saturday.
