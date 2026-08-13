ETV Bharat / state

Lost Faith In CID, Want CBI Probe Into Exam Irregularities, Say Jharkhand Student Protesters

Ranchi: The ongoing students' protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, entered its 20th day on Wednesday.

Even as the state government has held several rounds of talks with the agitators and accepted some of their demands, the latter say more needs to be done. The students are adamant that all exams conducted by the TDPL agency must be cancelled. They said a CID investigation will not suffice and the probe must be conducted by the CBI.

TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited) is a Lucknow-based private vendor that handled public recruitment examinations for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The firm became the centre of a major political and student protest controversy following allegations of severe exam rigging, OMR sheet manipulation, and question paper leaks.

ETV Bharat spoke to Piyush Kumar and Ravindra Paswan, members of the student movement's core committee. Piyush said Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced the cancellation of the 14th GPSC PT, the 2023, and 2025 backlog exams. "He should now go a step further and cancel the exams conducted by TDPL. These include the 11th-13th JPSC Civil Services Exams, the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Range Officer, Food Safety Officer, CDPO, Civil Judge Recruitment Exams, the Jharkhand Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, the regular Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam, the Assistant Public Prosecutor Backlog Exam, and the JSSC CGL Exam," Piyush said.

Students at the protest site in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

The agitating students claimed irregularities have occurred in all the exams. Piyush said the Supreme Court's guidelines issued in 2006 clarify that if irregularities are detected in examinations, then they can be cancelled.

On the other hand, the state government said it is not appropriate for students to exert pressure to cancel exams and the move is 'legally not feasible'.

On reports of violence near the state Assembly on August 10, Ravindra said, "The students were angry. It doesn't matter who was leading them. The government should have upheld its moral values ​​that day. In the end, something went wrong. But there was no need for a lathi charge. The government should have sent out a message. However, the forum itself has urged the government to take action against those who tried to create disturbances".