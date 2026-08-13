Lost Faith In CID, Want CBI Probe Into Exam Irregularities, Say Jharkhand Student Protesters
The students said all exams conducted by TDPL agency must be cancelled and a probe must be conducted by the CBI, reports Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Ranchi: The ongoing students' protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, entered its 20th day on Wednesday.
Even as the state government has held several rounds of talks with the agitators and accepted some of their demands, the latter say more needs to be done. The students are adamant that all exams conducted by the TDPL agency must be cancelled. They said a CID investigation will not suffice and the probe must be conducted by the CBI.
TDPL (TSR Data Processing Private Limited) is a Lucknow-based private vendor that handled public recruitment examinations for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The firm became the centre of a major political and student protest controversy following allegations of severe exam rigging, OMR sheet manipulation, and question paper leaks.
ETV Bharat spoke to Piyush Kumar and Ravindra Paswan, members of the student movement's core committee. Piyush said Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced the cancellation of the 14th GPSC PT, the 2023, and 2025 backlog exams. "He should now go a step further and cancel the exams conducted by TDPL. These include the 11th-13th JPSC Civil Services Exams, the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Range Officer, Food Safety Officer, CDPO, Civil Judge Recruitment Exams, the Jharkhand Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship, the regular Assistant Public Prosecutor Exam, the Assistant Public Prosecutor Backlog Exam, and the JSSC CGL Exam," Piyush said.
The agitating students claimed irregularities have occurred in all the exams. Piyush said the Supreme Court's guidelines issued in 2006 clarify that if irregularities are detected in examinations, then they can be cancelled.
On the other hand, the state government said it is not appropriate for students to exert pressure to cancel exams and the move is 'legally not feasible'.
On reports of violence near the state Assembly on August 10, Ravindra said, "The students were angry. It doesn't matter who was leading them. The government should have upheld its moral values that day. In the end, something went wrong. But there was no need for a lathi charge. The government should have sent out a message. However, the forum itself has urged the government to take action against those who tried to create disturbances".
Ravindra said both the state's ruling party and the Opposition are pursuing political gains under the guise of the student movement. "Why is the ruling party or the Chief Minister repeatedly claiming that the BJP hijacked the movement? Only students were involved in the Assembly siege. So, what's the point of repeatedly linking it to the Opposition?", he asked.
Ravindra said administration officials arrived at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium late on August 11. "They were speaking to other students instead of the core committee. Their intentions were unclear, but the students were in fear. Regarding the arrival of BJP leaders, no one from the core committee was invited," he said.
He said leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the Reform Forum and expressed support for the movement. "Abhijeet Dipke, founder of Cockroach Janta Party also spoke on the phone. Two forums have come up at the protest site. Those on the other forum are also raising their voices for students. We respect them. We wanted to show that we are not involved in politics, so we formed our own separate forum," Ravindra said.
Ravindra said the 11th and 13th JPSC exams were tainted. "Those who returned blank OMR sheets were declared successful in the exams. Now, how can we believe that the exams conducted by the TDPL were fair?," he asked.
Ravindra said he had approached the court regarding irregularities in JSSC-CGL exams. "But the state's investigating agencies concealed evidence and I lost in court. Now, the CID's case diary clearly states that the question paper for the exams was found in Nepal. Now, the government is claiming that the results were declared based on a court order and it is impossible to cancel it. However, the government should submit a closure report to the court stating that irregularities occurred in the exam. Only the CBI can investigate this. Because we do not trust the CID anymore," he said.
Ravindra said the agitators do not want the movement to drag on. "Independence Day is in a few days. If students stay on the streets on that day, it won't send out a good message. The Chief Minister should hold talks with the students," he said.
Piyush said, "There is definitely a conspiracy to weaken the movement. But the students are steadfast in their demands. The students showed up on the day of the Vidhan Sabha march. There was a day's break, and the students went home. Tomorrow, the same hustle and bustle will resume. The government is saying that the list of students is long. But why is the government not willing to find out why the list is so long? Abhay Tiwari, involved in the job scam, is a direct ranker in the CGL. He has also appeared in exams like PGT, Secondary Teacher, Excise Constable, and Field Worker. But the government is not even willing to investigate these exams," he said.
Piyush said Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) is the students' inspiration. "He taught us to fight against injustice and to stand up for our rights. First and foremost, the Chief Minister should offer us moral support. He should tell us that the students' demands are justified," he said.
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