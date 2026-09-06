Pithoragarh Raises Surveillance As Landslide In Nepal's Darchula Affects Chemelia River's Flow
The district administration has issued instructions for continuous monitoring of water levels in border villages and deployment of police and SDRF personnel in vulnerable areas.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Surveillance has been heightened in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district after the flow of the Chamelia River was affected by a massive landslide in Nepal's Darchula, sparking concerns of potential flash floods.
Since the Chamelia River merges with the Mahakali River, the risk to border areas has increased. Further downstream, the Chameliya joins the Kali (Mahakali) River near Sera in Nepal and Gethigada in India. From there, it flows along the India-Nepal border.
The district administration has issued instructions for continuous monitoring of water levels in border villages, the deployment of police and SDRF personnel in vulnerable areas, and keeping villagers prepared to move to safer locations.
While special vigilance will be kept at border areas such as Jhulaghat, Kanadi, and Baltadi, people are being advised to avoid venturing near the riverbanks and to refrain from travelling at night.
Communication systems are also being strengthened to ensure rapid information sharing and rescue operations in the event of an emergency.
Water is accumulating behind the debris after a large section of the hillside collapsed into the river, creating a risk of a temporary lake forming. Water accumulation could increase if debris falls further into the river amidst continuous rainfall, blocking the flow completely.
If the debris gives way or water is suddenly released, the resultant strong current could impact border areas via the Kali River, which flows into India.
Although there is no flood situation in Indian territory, as the river water is flowing through the debris accumulated in Nepal, the Pithoragarh district administration has alerted the police, SSB, security agencies, and relevant departments as a precaution.
Disaster management officer Bhupendra Singh said the administration is continuously monitoring the situation in Nepal and relevant agencies have been instructed to remain alert.
"Following the landslide, 15 families living along the riverbank at Bhattar in Ward No. 1 of Nepal's Apihimal Rural Municipality have been relocated to a safe area," he added.
Meanwhile, continuous rain in the affected area has posed a risk of further hillside collapse. Any sudden surge in the river flow within Nepal could potentially impact the riparian areas of Pithoragarh.
The 30 MW Chameliya power project and the Upper Chameliya power project are located on the Chameliya River in the Balanch area, approximately 40 kilometres upstream from the landslide site.
Another dam for a 24 MW project is also reportedly under construction on the same river. Following the disruption to the river's flow, the safety of these projects is being closely monitored.
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