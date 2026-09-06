ETV Bharat / state

Pithoragarh Raises Surveillance As Landslide In Nepal's Darchula Affects Chemelia River's Flow

Water is accumulating behind the debris after a large section of the hillside collapsed into the river, creating a risk of a temporary lake forming. ( ETV Bharat )

Pithoragarh: Surveillance has been heightened in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district after the flow of the Chamelia River was affected by a massive landslide in Nepal's Darchula, sparking concerns of potential flash floods.

Since the Chamelia River merges with the Mahakali River, the risk to border areas has increased. Further downstream, the Chameliya joins the Kali (Mahakali) River near Sera in Nepal and Gethigada in India. From there, it flows along the India-Nepal border.

The district administration has issued instructions for continuous monitoring of water levels in border villages, the deployment of police and SDRF personnel in vulnerable areas, and keeping villagers prepared to move to safer locations.

While special vigilance will be kept at border areas such as Jhulaghat, Kanadi, and Baltadi, people are being advised to avoid venturing near the riverbanks and to refrain from travelling at night.

Communication systems are also being strengthened to ensure rapid information sharing and rescue operations in the event of an emergency.

Water is accumulating behind the debris after a large section of the hillside collapsed into the river, creating a risk of a temporary lake forming. Water accumulation could increase if debris falls further into the river amidst continuous rainfall, blocking the flow completely.

If the debris gives way or water is suddenly released, the resultant strong current could impact border areas via the Kali River, which flows into India.