Pithoragarh ITBP Personnel Conned By Cyber Frauds, Receives GST Recovery Notice Of Rs 64 Crore
The cyber criminals misused his documents to get a fake firm registered and its GST bills were sold to shell companies
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Pithoragarh: A case of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel being trapped into a cyber fraud net has come to light from the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. A simple instant loan application filed through a mobile app resulted in the victim receiving a tax payment notice of Rs 64 crore. The notice came despite the victim never receiving the said loan.
The case has been shared by Inspector Neeraj Bhakuni of the Cyber Cell of the Police to generate awareness against cyber fraud.
He explained that in a bid to avail the said loan, the ITBP personnel shared his important documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card and electricity bill, uploading them on the said mobile app two years ago. Later, he was told that his application for a loan of Rs 50,000 had been rejected. He took it in stride.
“The cyber criminals active behind the loan app misused these original documents to get a fake firm registered in the victim’s name, whose annual turnover was shown to be between Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore on paper. Fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) bills were generated and sold to shell companies. Meanwhile, the tax liability of 64 crore landed at the victim’s door,” said Bhakuni.
When the victim’s family received the notice from the GST department two months ago, his wife approached the office of the Superintendent of Police, Akshay Prahlad Konde. The Cyber Cell investigated and uncovered the scam.
Police officials suggested that in order to download an app of a bank, the person should visit the bank and get the official app downloaded. They should also maintain their passbook with the latest entries showing all the transactions. The account holders should also promptly update their mobile numbers with the bank to receive text updates for every transaction.
If any fraud takes place, the matter should be instantly reported to the relevant bank and the Cyber Cell of the Police. One can call on the 1930 helpline number. It is observed that complaints about online cyber fraud are filed by the bank or other organisations after a considerable delay, that pose a major challenge in recovering the funds lost.