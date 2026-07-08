ETV Bharat / state

Pithoragarh ITBP Personnel Conned By Cyber Frauds, Receives GST Recovery Notice Of Rs 64 Crore

Pithoragarh: A case of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel being trapped into a cyber fraud net has come to light from the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. A simple instant loan application filed through a mobile app resulted in the victim receiving a tax payment notice of Rs 64 crore. The notice came despite the victim never receiving the said loan.

The case has been shared by Inspector Neeraj Bhakuni of the Cyber ​​Cell of the Police to generate awareness against cyber fraud.

He explained that in a bid to avail the said loan, the ITBP personnel shared his important documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card and electricity bill, uploading them on the said mobile app two years ago. Later, he was told that his application for a loan of Rs 50,000 had been rejected. He took it in stride.