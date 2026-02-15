Perilous Journey: Villagers In Uttarakhand Use Wire-Hung Trolley To Cross River
The suspension bridge built over Gora river was washed away in the 2013 floods.
Pithoragarh: Several areas of the border district of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh still lack connectivity.
People residing in these areas cross the Gori river using trolleys and boats. Gharudhi and Mankot, located on the border are some such villages whose nearly 300 residents risk their lives by crossing the Gori river in a wire-hung trolley (garari). Due to absence of a bridge, everyone from children to the elderly are forced to use the trolley. Even as several people have lost their lives after falling off the trolley, nothing has changed in the villages till date.
The suspension bridge built in the region was washed away in the devastating 2013 floods, cutting off the villages from the rest of the world. The wire-hung trolley installed as a substitute has been the villagers' lifeline for the last over 12 years. Gharudhi and Mankot are located on the other side of the Gori river. Without crossing the river, the villagers' connection to the rest of the world is tantamount to climbing a mountain.
The situation in the region is such that people rely on the trolley for for procuring rations, getting medicines, going to school, markets and government offices. During the monsoon, the water level of the river rises making the journey even more perilous for the locals.
Bhavna, a school student from Gharudi village, and Priyanka Samant from Mankot say they use the trolley daily to cross the river. "News of people falling from the trolley and losing their lives is terrifying," they said. Bhavna said crossing the river during monsoon is fraught with dangers. "Sometimes people panic midway," she said.
Meanwhile, Pithoragarh DM Ashish Bhatgani said a bridge with a span of approximately 60 metres is being built with World Bank assistance at a cost of Rs 6.5 crores. "Construction of the bridge is underway and it is expected to be completed in the next four to five months," he said.
