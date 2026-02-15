ETV Bharat / state

Perilous Journey: Villagers In Uttarakhand Use Wire-Hung Trolley To Cross River

Pithoragarh: Several areas of the border district of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh still lack connectivity.

People residing in these areas cross the Gori river using trolleys and boats. Gharudhi and Mankot, located on the border are some such villages whose nearly 300 residents risk their lives by crossing the Gori river in a wire-hung trolley (garari). Due to absence of a bridge, everyone from children to the elderly are forced to use the trolley. Even as several people have lost their lives after falling off the trolley, nothing has changed in the villages till date.

The suspension bridge built in the region was washed away in the devastating 2013 floods, cutting off the villages from the rest of the world. The wire-hung trolley installed as a substitute has been the villagers' lifeline for the last over 12 years. Gharudhi and Mankot are located on the other side of the Gori river. Without crossing the river, the villagers' connection to the rest of the world is tantamount to climbing a mountain.