ETV Bharat / state

Court In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Orders Registration Of FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer, Others In Assault Case

Pithoragarh: The court of chief judicial magistrate court Sanjay Singh has ordered registration of an FIR against ex-IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh and other police personnel for stripping and assaulting a local trader inside the SP’s office in 2023.

The lawyer of the trader, Lakshmi Dutt Joshi, Ashish Howard said on April 7, the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court accepted a petition filed by his client under Section 175 (3) of BNS. He said the court has ordered the Inspector-in-Charge of Kotwali, Pithoragarh to register a case against Singh.

Joshi, a businessman had alleged that on February 6, 2023, he and his daughter had been to the SP's office in Takana to complain about the lack of action on the issue of a damaged sewerage and bathroom supply lines in the police quarters. It is alleged that the then Superintendent of Police, Lokeshwar Singh, and six police officers stripped him and assaulted him, mistreated him, and threatened to implicate him in a false case.

Joshi said he had previously reported the damaged line issue to the SP's office in a written complaint on January 20, 2023, but no action was taken. He subsequently reported the matter to the District Magistrate and the Chief Minister's Portal and this irked Singh.