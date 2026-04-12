Court In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Orders Registration Of FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer, Others In Assault Case
The court accepted the petition of a trader who was allegedly stripped and assaulted in the SP's office in 2023.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Pithoragarh: The court of chief judicial magistrate court Sanjay Singh has ordered registration of an FIR against ex-IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh and other police personnel for stripping and assaulting a local trader inside the SP’s office in 2023.
The lawyer of the trader, Lakshmi Dutt Joshi, Ashish Howard said on April 7, the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court accepted a petition filed by his client under Section 175 (3) of BNS. He said the court has ordered the Inspector-in-Charge of Kotwali, Pithoragarh to register a case against Singh.
Joshi, a businessman had alleged that on February 6, 2023, he and his daughter had been to the SP's office in Takana to complain about the lack of action on the issue of a damaged sewerage and bathroom supply lines in the police quarters. It is alleged that the then Superintendent of Police, Lokeshwar Singh, and six police officers stripped him and assaulted him, mistreated him, and threatened to implicate him in a false case.
Joshi said he had previously reported the damaged line issue to the SP's office in a written complaint on January 20, 2023, but no action was taken. He subsequently reported the matter to the District Magistrate and the Chief Minister's Portal and this irked Singh.
According to Joshi, after the assault, he underwent a medical examination at the Pithoragarh District Hospital, which confirmed injuries on is body were caused after he was hit by a hard object. Subsequently, on February 8, he filed a complaint with the District Police Complaints Authority at Haldwani, Nainital.
The State Police Complaints Authority passed an order on December 9, 2025, holding Singh guilty of assault and misconduct while recommending departmental action against him. Joshi alleged that, on December 13, 2025, following the authority's orders, he submitted a request to register an FIR at the Pithoragarh police station, but no action was taken.
Singh, a 2014 batch IPS officer, has resigned from service. He is now serving in a national organization affiliated with the United Nations. At the time of his resignation, he was serving as the SSP of Pauri Garhwal.
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