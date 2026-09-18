Pitbull Attack Leaves Six-Month-Old Critically Injured In Haryana's Sonipat
The dog grabbed the infant in its mouth and dragged her on the road even as locals tried to pull her away.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Sonipat: A six-month-old was critically injured after an attack by a pitbull recently in Haryana's Sonipat.
Caught on CCTV, the dog can be seen lunging at a woman holding the girl in her arms in Sikka Colony. Both fell due to the impact, and the dog went on to maul the baby. The woman, who is the baby's aunt, had taken her out for a walk when the incident occurred. Suddenly, the pitbull ran towards them and lunged at the baby.
The woman tried to save the baby, but the dog grabbed her in its mouth, causing the baby to fall to the ground. The baby was seen being dragged on the road as the dog refused to let her go while others tried to pull it away. Left critically injured, the baby was referred to a hospital in Rohtak where her condition is stated to be critical.
The baby's family has not yet lodged a police complaint. As the incident sparked panic among the locals, questions are being raised over the dog owner's negligence and whether the necessary regulations were being followed for keeping such a ferocious breed at home.
In a separate incident reported from Maharashtra's Jalna, a stray dog attacked a two-year-old girl in the National Nagar area of Gitanjali Colony, leaving her with a severe injury on her cheek. The girl was reportedly in her house when the stray dog entered and dragged her outside. The dog then bit her on the cheek, causing a serious injury.
Locals rushed the child to the District General Hospital in Jalna, where she is undergoing treatment.
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