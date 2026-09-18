ETV Bharat / state

Pitbull Attack Leaves Six-Month-Old Critically Injured In Haryana's Sonipat

Sonipat: A six-month-old was critically injured after an attack by a pitbull recently in Haryana's Sonipat.

Caught on CCTV, the dog can be seen lunging at a woman holding the girl in her arms in Sikka Colony. Both fell due to the impact, and the dog went on to maul the baby. The woman, who is the baby's aunt, had taken her out for a walk when the incident occurred. Suddenly, the pitbull ran towards them and lunged at the baby.

The woman tried to save the baby, but the dog grabbed her in its mouth, causing the baby to fall to the ground. The baby was seen being dragged on the road as the dog refused to let her go while others tried to pull it away. Left critically injured, the baby was referred to a hospital in Rohtak where her condition is stated to be critical.