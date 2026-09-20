ETV Bharat / state

Pitbull Attack Leaves Class 7 Student Seriously Injured In Faridabad

Faridabad: A seventh class student was seriously injured in an attack by a pitbull dog at Faridabad in Haryana.

The dog bit the child in 16 places on the body including his arms and legs, after which the family took him to BK Hospital for treatment. Doctors referred him to a higher medical centre after first aid.

The family has filed a complaint with the police. According to police, they have started an investigation after receiving the complaint.

Jitendra, a resident of B Block of NIT-3, who runs a food stall at BK Chowk, said on Saturday evening his son who is studying in the 7th standard headed to the street with a bicycle.