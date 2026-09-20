Pitbull Attack Leaves Class 7 Student Seriously Injured In Faridabad
Family has alleged that the owner of the dog didn't intervene after the boy was attacked and has filed a complaint with police.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Faridabad: A seventh class student was seriously injured in an attack by a pitbull dog at Faridabad in Haryana.
The dog bit the child in 16 places on the body including his arms and legs, after which the family took him to BK Hospital for treatment. Doctors referred him to a higher medical centre after first aid.
The family has filed a complaint with the police. According to police, they have started an investigation after receiving the complaint.
Jitendra, a resident of B Block of NIT-3, who runs a food stall at BK Chowk, said on Saturday evening his son who is studying in the 7th standard headed to the street with a bicycle.
He said that as his child was standing and talking with his friend in front of a house, the pitbull dog came out of the house and attacked him.
Jitendra alleged that even as the dog kept biting his son, the animal's owner did not try to save him. It was only after the child raised a noise, that the people from around the spot moved to rescue him.
Jitendra said that after a large number of people gathered at the site, the boy was rescued. “In the attack my child received 16 cuts on his body including his hands and feet,” said Jitendra. He added that after the attack, he immediately took the injured son to hospital and he remains under treatment at a private hospital.
Jitendra said that he has filed a complaint in NIT-3 No Chowki. According to Chowki Incharge Manoj, the case is being investigated based on the complaint of the family.
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