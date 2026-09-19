ETV Bharat / state

Pitbull Attack In Sonipat: Seven-Month-Old Infant Stable After Surgery, Father Seeks Ban On Breed

Sonipat: A seven-month-old infant who suffered severe injuries in a Pitbull attack in Sonipat is now stable and undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. The child was brought to the hospital on September 14 in critical condition following the attack.

Doctors said the infant suffered serious trauma to the chest and abdomen, with the impact causing his intestines to protrude. He underwent emergency surgery and is now recovering under medical supervision.

Dr Kundan Mittal of PGIMS Rohtak said the child's abdominal injuries were particularly serious. "The child was brought in on the 14th with severe injuries. The abdominal trauma was particularly critical; his intestines had actually protruded, requiring surgery," he said.

According to Mittal, the infant's condition has improved after the procedure. "The child is currently stable. We have started him on milk. He is stable and is receiving only antibiotics and milk. We have started feeding him via a tube," the doctor said.

He added that the infant also sustained injuries to his face and back, although those were not as serious as the chest and abdominal trauma. "The injury was severe; he is just a seven-month-old infant, so the situation could have been dire. The impact was massive. The direct trauma was to his chest and abdomen, causing the intestinal protrusion. Surgery was performed and he is doing well," Mittal said.

Family Does Not Seek Action Against Owner

The incident took place in Sikka Colony and was captured on CCTV. The footage reportedly shows the dog rushing towards a woman carrying the infant. The woman, identified as the child's aunt, fell during the attack, after which the dog allegedly grabbed the baby and dragged him along the road.