Piran Kaliyar Dargah Manager Razia Baig Resigns Amid Allegations Of Financial Irregularities

Roorkee: The manager of the Piran Kaliyar Dargah, Razia Baig, in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, resigned from her post on Thursday, citing personal and family reasons. She had earlier submitted a request to the Haridwar District Magistrate seeking relief from her duties.

Haridwar DM Mayur Dixit accepted her resignation and officially relieved her of all responsibilities. In the interim, the Joint Magistrate, Roorkee, has been assigned to oversee all financial and administrative activities of the Dargah. Razia Baig had been facing serious allegations of financial irregularities in the Dargah treasury.

Earlier, former Dargah Manager Mohammad Haroon was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Department while accepting bribes, following which accountant Shafiq Ahmed served as acting manager. Subsequently, Razia Baig, the wife of former District President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Behrouz Alam, was appointed manager in February 2023 by the District Magistrate.

Soon after taking charge, Razia issued tenders for shops serving Niaz (Langar), which triggered strong political reactions. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, several MLAs, local representatives, and shopkeepers staged protests outside the Dargah office.