Piran Kaliyar Dargah Manager Razia Baig Resigns Amid Allegations Of Financial Irregularities
Piran Kaliyar Dargah Manager Razia Baig's resignation comes amid a series of probes that uncovered major financial lapses.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST|
Updated : November 20, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
Roorkee: The manager of the Piran Kaliyar Dargah, Razia Baig, in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, resigned from her post on Thursday, citing personal and family reasons. She had earlier submitted a request to the Haridwar District Magistrate seeking relief from her duties.
Haridwar DM Mayur Dixit accepted her resignation and officially relieved her of all responsibilities. In the interim, the Joint Magistrate, Roorkee, has been assigned to oversee all financial and administrative activities of the Dargah. Razia Baig had been facing serious allegations of financial irregularities in the Dargah treasury.
Earlier, former Dargah Manager Mohammad Haroon was caught red-handed by the Vigilance Department while accepting bribes, following which accountant Shafiq Ahmed served as acting manager. Subsequently, Razia Baig, the wife of former District President of the BJP Minority Morcha, Behrouz Alam, was appointed manager in February 2023 by the District Magistrate.
Soon after taking charge, Razia issued tenders for shops serving Niaz (Langar), which triggered strong political reactions. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, several MLAs, local representatives, and shopkeepers staged protests outside the Dargah office.
Following the uproar, Razia cancelled the tender process. A special investigation conducted by the Uttarakhand Waqf Board revealed major financial and administrative lapses. The inquiry found that Rs 10,88,578 was pending from two contractors, while an additional amount of Rs 2,33,98,999 remained uncovered, which the investigating officer termed as serious negligence.
The Income Tax Act and departmental rules were also violated by depositing more than Rs 2 lakh in cash into the Dargah's bank accounts. Amid these findings, DM Mayur Dixit issued a show-cause notice to Razia and suspended her financial powers immediately. She was given seven days to respond, but resigned after the deadline passed.
