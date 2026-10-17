ETV Bharat / state

Pir Nigah Shrine In Himachal's Una Brought Under Govt Control; Notification Issued

Una: The renowned Pir Nigah shrine, located in Basoli village, has been brought under government control. A notification in this regard was issued by the state government's Department of Language, Art and Culture under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, with the shrine now included in Schedule-I, officials said on Friday.

In exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 29 of the Act, the inclusion of Pir Nigah Temple, Una has been approved, a notification issued by the Governor said.

Stating the move was necessary in the public interest to ensure better administration, security, and preservation of the shrine's properties, officials said copies of the notification have been sent to concerned officers for follow-up action.

Pir Nigah, often referred to as a dargah, is a famous Sufi shrine and pilgrimage site in Basoli village of Amb tehsil, around 8 km from Una town. As per locals, the site is named after Pandit Nigahiya, who lived in a nearby village. The complex features unique rock-cut cave shrines carved into the hillside, and local lore traces the origin of these caves to the Pandavas of the Mahabharata.

Pir Nigah Dargah is a renowned religious site, with devotees from across faiths visiting the shrine every Thursday, and a grand fair held annually during the month of 'Chaitra' on 'Jyeshtha Thursday' (first Thursday of the solar calendar). According to historians, the site was established during the Pandavas era and named after a man called Pandit Nigahiya, who suffered from leprosy and lived in a village near this site.

Learning about his disease, some suggested that 'Lakhdata Peer Ji', a saint who visited the forests near Basoli village, might be able to cure him. The Brahmin stayed at this location and began to worship the 'peer'. Eventually, the saint appeared and instructed Nigahiya to bathe at a nearby pond.

After taking a bath in the pond, Nigahiya was cured of his leprosy, and when the 'peer' prepared to leave, he insisted on going with him. But the saint instructed him to remain at this site and continue his prayers and worship.

The official history of Una district describes the central feature of the shrine as a cavern hewn out of solid rock and, as per traditional accounts recorded by the district administration, it was initially associated with Hindu 'pandas' and later appropriated by Muslims.