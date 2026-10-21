Jharkhand's Prized Pinwheel Artisans, Vendors Battle For Survival As Children Prefer Machine-made Toys
Vendors from Sahibganj who travel to Ranchi rue the drop in sales of the pinwheels, reports Chandan Bhattacharya.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Ranchi: The artisans and vendors of pinwheels (Phriki) in Jharkhand are struggling for survival due to the drop in demand in the wake of children's preference for machine-made toys.
In the past, colourful pinwheels, wooden carts, and small handmade toys were essential during the festival time for children. Across the state, it was particularly common to see children running through the lanes holding their pinwheels and feeling overjoyed while watching the blades spin in the breeze.
Vendors from Sahibganj who travel to Ranchi rue the drop in sales of the pinwheels, which are crafted from paper, bamboo, and other simple materials.
Sanatan Mandal, a local artisan, said that in the past, pinwheels were in high demand at fairs and children would get excited the moment they saw these colorful toys and insist on having one. “Now, due to mobile phones and modern toys, the demand has dropped, which has taken a toll on our earnings."
In Sahibganj, traditional pinwheels are still produced, and each year, local artisans craft these items and bring them to the market, hoping that fairgoers will laud their work and that their efforts will be rewarded.
Artisans and vendors rue that the shifting preferences and an influx of modern toys in the market have compounded their challenges as shelves are lined with toys that feature colorful lights, battery-operated cars, remote-controlled vehicles, and various other electronic gadgets.
Artisans said that they lack facilities for mass production and the resources to promote their products in a modern marketplace.
Vivek Mandal, another artisan, said, "Making and selling pinwheels is our traditional trade. We travel from Sahibganj to Ranchi every year to display our toys. But sales are no longer the same. As children’s preferences have shifted, our work has become increasingly challenging."
Vishwajit, a pinwheel vendor, said that earlier children would gather at festival fairs just to buy pinwheels, but are now drawn to “mobile phones and electronic toys.” “We hope that people will continue to value traditional toys."
Santosh Mandal, another vendor, added, "A pinwheel is more than just a toy. It is a mirror to our childhood memories. Our livelihood depends on this. Despite low demand, we come to Ranchi every year with our phirki (spinners). We hope that people will appreciate these traditional toys, which will, in turn, help sustain our craft.”
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