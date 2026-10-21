ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand's Prized Pinwheel Artisans, Vendors Battle For Survival As Children Prefer Machine-made Toys ​

Ranchi: ​The artisans and vendors of pinwheels (Phriki) in Jharkhand are struggling for survival due to the drop in demand in the wake of children's preference for machine-made toys.

In the past, colourful pinwheels, wooden carts, and small handmade toys were essential during the festival time for children. Across the state, it was particularly common to see children running through the lanes holding their pinwheels and feeling overjoyed while watching the blades spin in the breeze.

Jharkhand's pinwheel artisans, vendors rue drop in sales. (ETV Bharat)

Vendors from Sahibganj who travel to Ranchi rue the drop in sales of the pinwheels, which are crafted from paper, bamboo, and other simple materials.

Sanatan Mandal, a local artisan, said that in the past, pinwheels were in high demand at fairs and children would get excited the moment they saw these colorful toys and insist on having one. “Now, due to mobile phones and modern toys, the demand has dropped, which has taken a toll on our earnings."

​In Sahibganj, traditional pinwheels are still produced, and each year, local artisans craft these items and bring them to the market, hoping that fairgoers will laud their work and that their efforts will be rewarded.

Pinwheels on display. (ETV Bharat)

Artisans and vendors rue that the shifting preferences and an influx of modern toys in the market have compounded their challenges as shelves are lined with toys that feature colorful lights, battery-operated cars, remote-controlled vehicles, and various other electronic gadgets.