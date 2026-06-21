Pink City Yoga Enthusiasts Earn Accolades, Awards And Grow Into Instructors
These are youngsters who are giving the message on the International Yoga Day that there is no age limit for learning and teaching Yoga
Published : June 21, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Jaipur: The Pink City has seen many of its Yoga enthusiasts grow into practitioners and experts over the years. During this course they have earned accolades and many of them are now prominent Yoga instructors.
These youngsters embraced Yoga at a young age and are now teaching while spreading the message of healthy living.
Tanish, who has been associated with a naturopathy clinic, has brought glory to the city by winning medals in university and national level competitions. He said, “Yoga is not just physical exercise but the art of achieving balance in life.” He is regularly involved in helping people do Yoga and also promoting it amongst the youth.
Similarly, Arpita Saharan has been involved with Yoga since childhood. She began learning at a young age and today works to raise awareness about Yoga. She pointed out, “Yoga is the simplest and most effective way to combat the increasing stress, irregular schedules and health problems coming from modern lifestyles.” She educates people about the benefits of Yoga through various programs and camps.
Niranjan is another young Yoga practitioner who has achieved significant success including two world records in the field. He has been a national-level Yoga practitioner.
“Yoga has given me a new identity and self-confidence. I believe that if children are taught yoga from an early age, they can become stronger mentally and physically,” he underlined.
Yoga Physician Dr. Chitra Bhardwaj said that Yoga is no longer a tradition but has become an important adjunct to modern medicine. “Regular yoga practice can significantly control problems like stress, anxiety and depression. Awareness about Yoga has increased in the last few years. Now, young, old and children are all making Yoga a part of their daily routine,” she related.
Anisha, a Class 12 student has been learning yoga along with her school curriculum. She was inspired by seeing her parents do Yoga since childhood. Now she considers it an important part of her life. For her, Yoga increases concentration which helps in performing better in studies as well.
These are youngsters who are giving the message on the International Yoga Day that there is no age limit for learning and teaching Yoga.
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