ETV Bharat / state

Pink City Yoga Enthusiasts Earn Accolades, Awards And Grow Into Instructors

Jaipur: The Pink City has seen many of its Yoga enthusiasts grow into practitioners and experts over the years. During this course they have earned accolades and many of them are now prominent Yoga instructors.

These youngsters embraced Yoga at a young age and are now teaching while spreading the message of healthy living.

Tanish, who has been associated with a naturopathy clinic, has brought glory to the city by winning medals in university and national level competitions. He said, “Yoga is not just physical exercise but the art of achieving balance in life.” He is regularly involved in helping people do Yoga and also promoting it amongst the youth.

Similarly, Arpita Saharan has been involved with Yoga since childhood. She began learning at a young age and today works to raise awareness about Yoga. She pointed out, “Yoga is the simplest and most effective way to combat the increasing stress, irregular schedules and health problems coming from modern lifestyles.” She educates people about the benefits of Yoga through various programs and camps.