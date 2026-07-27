ETV Bharat / state

Pine Forests Most Vulnerable To Forest Fires In Uttarakhand, Claims Study

Dehradun: The pine forests are the most vulnerable when it comes to forest fires in Uttarakhand. This is the conclusion of a study carried out by the Uttarakhand Forest Department on forest fires in the state this year. A total of 580 forest fires affected 500.81 hectares, and the pine forests suffered the most damage with 52.36% of the total area. Mixed forests were also significantly affected by forest fires sustaining 30.49% damage.

This is being seen as a worrying scenario in the context of the increasing vulnerability of forests and spread of fire. A species-wise analysis of the data indicates that pine forests are facing the greatest pressure followed by mixed forests, Sal forests and others.

The data reveals that in 2026, a total of 323 fires were recorded in the pine forests affecting 262.23 hectares of land. This represents 52.36% of the total forest area affected, translating into the pine forests alone accounting for more than half of the total area affected by forest fires. In terms of number of fire incidents, pine forests accounted for nearly 56% of the total forest fires.

This year, a total of 323 fires were recorded in the pine forests in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Officials said that the biggest threat to pine forests is the dry pine needles that accumulate on the ground. In hot and dry weather, this dry organic material acts as fuel for fires. It is highly inflammable and strong winds can spread fires rapidly from one area to another. This is why both the number of fires and the affected area in pine forests are seen to be higher than in other forest species.

The second major vulnerable forests are the mixed ones. This year, 168 fires affected 152.71 hectares of mixed forest area accounting for 30.49% of the total affected area.

Officials added that the status of mixed forests is also important because they contain diverse species of trees, shrubs and dry vegetation. In the event of prolonged periods of lack of rain, accumulation of dry leaves on the ground and rising temperatures, these forest areas can be vulnerable to rapid spread of fire. Therefore, instead of focusing solely on pine areas, it is necessary to strengthen fire lines, monitoring and rapid response systems in mixed forest areas as well.

As per the statistics available, Sal forests are also not immune to forest fires as 31 fires were recorded in the Sal areas, affecting 45.6 hectares of forest land. Sal forests account for 9.11% of the total affected area. While the number of incidents is lower than in pine and mixed forests, the severity of fires in Sal forests still cannot be ignored.