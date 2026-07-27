Pine Forests Most Vulnerable To Forest Fires In Uttarakhand, Claims Study
In terms of number of fire incidents, pine forests accounted for nearly 56% of the total forest fires this year, reports Naveen Uniyal
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST|
Updated : July 27, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Dehradun: The pine forests are the most vulnerable when it comes to forest fires in Uttarakhand. This is the conclusion of a study carried out by the Uttarakhand Forest Department on forest fires in the state this year. A total of 580 forest fires affected 500.81 hectares, and the pine forests suffered the most damage with 52.36% of the total area. Mixed forests were also significantly affected by forest fires sustaining 30.49% damage.
This is being seen as a worrying scenario in the context of the increasing vulnerability of forests and spread of fire. A species-wise analysis of the data indicates that pine forests are facing the greatest pressure followed by mixed forests, Sal forests and others.
The data reveals that in 2026, a total of 323 fires were recorded in the pine forests affecting 262.23 hectares of land. This represents 52.36% of the total forest area affected, translating into the pine forests alone accounting for more than half of the total area affected by forest fires. In terms of number of fire incidents, pine forests accounted for nearly 56% of the total forest fires.
Officials said that the biggest threat to pine forests is the dry pine needles that accumulate on the ground. In hot and dry weather, this dry organic material acts as fuel for fires. It is highly inflammable and strong winds can spread fires rapidly from one area to another. This is why both the number of fires and the affected area in pine forests are seen to be higher than in other forest species.
The second major vulnerable forests are the mixed ones. This year, 168 fires affected 152.71 hectares of mixed forest area accounting for 30.49% of the total affected area.
Officials added that the status of mixed forests is also important because they contain diverse species of trees, shrubs and dry vegetation. In the event of prolonged periods of lack of rain, accumulation of dry leaves on the ground and rising temperatures, these forest areas can be vulnerable to rapid spread of fire. Therefore, instead of focusing solely on pine areas, it is necessary to strengthen fire lines, monitoring and rapid response systems in mixed forest areas as well.
As per the statistics available, Sal forests are also not immune to forest fires as 31 fires were recorded in the Sal areas, affecting 45.6 hectares of forest land. Sal forests account for 9.11% of the total affected area. While the number of incidents is lower than in pine and mixed forests, the severity of fires in Sal forests still cannot be ignored.
The data also indicates that the problem of forest fires is not limited to the mountainous pine areas. Different forest types in the state present fire risks based on local conditions. Therefore, developing species-specific and region-specific strategies for forest fire management becomes crucial.
Oak forests recorded nine instances of fire this year affecting 5.37 hectares. Their share of the total affected area is 1.07%. While oak forests appear to be the least affected in terms of statistics, they are of significant ecological importance.
Broadleaf forests like oak are considered crucial for water conservation, soil protection and local ecology. Therefore, despite the relatively small area affected, every fire incident in these forests must be taken seriously. Local monitoring and community participation can play a vital role in protecting oak forests from fire.
The department also recorded 32 forest fires in barren or vacant forest units affecting 24.65 hectares covering 4.92% of the total affected area. In other categories, including teak and fruit trees, 17 incidents affected 9.8 hectares accounting for 2.05% of the total affected area.
Integration of data reveals that forest fires are not limited to single species but are affecting diverse forest areas across the state. This situation underscores the need for a comprehensive and multi-pronged fire management strategy by the Forest Department.
Pine and mixed forests together have accounted for 82.85% of the affected area. This means that these two forest types contribute significantly to the total fire damage.
However, attributing forest fires solely to pine trees may be incorrect as many other factors play a role in the fires including human activities, accumulation of dry organic matter in forests, prolonged lack of rainfall, rising temperatures, strong winds and increasing human pressure around forests.
“The department's biggest challenge is the pine forests where most of the fires are occurring. This is the first time the department has compiled a detailed report that provides insight into the fire situation in specific forests allowing future action to be taken,” said Sushant Patnaik, Chief Conservator of Forests.
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