ETV Bharat / state

Pinarayi Government In Kerala Spent Rs 203 Crore On Advertisements In Five Years

The LDF government in Kerala had spent over Rs 203 crore for advertisements ( ETV Bharat )

​Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has spent Rs 203 crore over the last five years on official government campaigns through the Public Relations Department (PRD), an RTI reply has revealed. The RTI response has been provided to Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Kasaragod.

The figures represent the total amount spent on advertisements during the second term of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Over Rs 87 Cr in the final year

​The data shows a significant hike in spending as the years progressed. In 2021, the total expenditure was approximately Rs 39.21 crore. However, in the 2025-26 period alone, the amount skyrocketed to over Rs 87 crore. ​While spending on audio-visual media (TV and Radio) saw fluctuations, there was a massive spike in Display Advertisements during the final year, accounting for over Rs 58.56 crore.

Removal of Ads following code of conduct