Pinarayi Government In Kerala Spent Rs 203 Crore On Advertisements In Five Years
The Left front government spent over Rs 87 crore in the last year alone, says Arvind Babu
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala has spent Rs 203 crore over the last five years on official government campaigns through the Public Relations Department (PRD), an RTI reply has revealed. The RTI response has been provided to Mohammed Ashraf, a resident of Kasaragod.
The figures represent the total amount spent on advertisements during the second term of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
Over Rs 87 Cr in the final year
The data shows a significant hike in spending as the years progressed. In 2021, the total expenditure was approximately Rs 39.21 crore. However, in the 2025-26 period alone, the amount skyrocketed to over Rs 87 crore. While spending on audio-visual media (TV and Radio) saw fluctuations, there was a massive spike in Display Advertisements during the final year, accounting for over Rs 58.56 crore.
Removal of Ads following code of conduct
With the Assembly election Model Code of Conduct coming into force, government advertisements on KSRTC buses were removed. The code mandates that boards and advertisements featuring photos of the Chief Minister or other Ministers in public places and government-owned institutions must be removed within 48 hours.
The PRD had spent nearly Rs 1.5 crore to place advertisements on over 3,000 buses for one month. These ads covered topics ranging from the eradication of extreme poverty to various other government welfare schemes. The Opposition UDF had raised complaints with the Chief Electoral Officer regarding delays in removing these advertisements.
Controversial 'Newspaper-Style' Ads
In March this year, the government faced a backlash for advertisements placed in national dailies that were designed to look like actual newspaper front pages. These ads compared the performance of the 2011 UDF government with the 2016 and 2021 LDF governments. Interestingly, the advertisements appeared in Malayalam even in national English dailies, covering two full pages. The Opposition had come out with sharp criticism against this branding strategy.
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