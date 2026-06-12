ETV Bharat / state

Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Arrests Mastermind Of Cyber Fraud Network

Pune : The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber ​​Police arrested the mastermind of a cyber fraud network operating from Dubai and Thailand.

The accused was identified as Saurabh, alias Ganesh Balaso Kale. He was detained at Bangkok Airport in Thailand with the assistance of an Interpol Red Corner Notice and a Look-Out Circular. He was brought to India and formally arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber ​​Police team at Mumbai Airport.

The international cyber racket was exposed during the investigation of an 'online task fraud' case registered at the Dehu Road police station. In June 2024, the police had arrested 13 individuals in connection with the case. However, the investigation revealed that Ganesh was the mastermind of the racket, operating from Dubai.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey said, he controlled cyber fraud activities targeting India and other countries. The cyber police continued their search for Ganesh by employing technical analysis, scrutinizing financial transactions, and coordinating with international agencies. The investigation uncovered that Ganesh had established his own office in Dubai to build a network for cybercrimes and had direct links with foreign nationals, including those from China.