Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Arrests Mastermind Of Cyber Fraud Network
The accused was nabbed in Thailand and brought to India and formally arrested at Mumbai Airport.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
Pune : The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police arrested the mastermind of a cyber fraud network operating from Dubai and Thailand.
The accused was identified as Saurabh, alias Ganesh Balaso Kale. He was detained at Bangkok Airport in Thailand with the assistance of an Interpol Red Corner Notice and a Look-Out Circular. He was brought to India and formally arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police team at Mumbai Airport.
The international cyber racket was exposed during the investigation of an 'online task fraud' case registered at the Dehu Road police station. In June 2024, the police had arrested 13 individuals in connection with the case. However, the investigation revealed that Ganesh was the mastermind of the racket, operating from Dubai.
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey said, he controlled cyber fraud activities targeting India and other countries. The cyber police continued their search for Ganesh by employing technical analysis, scrutinizing financial transactions, and coordinating with international agencies. The investigation uncovered that Ganesh had established his own office in Dubai to build a network for cybercrimes and had direct links with foreign nationals, including those from China.
According to the commissioner, the accused would lure Indian citizens with promise of substantial financial gains to obtain their bank accounts, ATM cards, chequebooks, and internet banking credentials. The accounts were then used to handle transactions involving crores of rupees obtained through cyber fraud.
Citizens suffered significant financial losses due to various scams, including online task fraud, investment schemes promising high returns in the share market, and 'digital arrest' scams. Police suspect that the racket is linked to numerous major cyber crimes. Investigations revealed Ganesh's involvement not only in an Rs 18 lakh fraud case in the Hinjawadi area but also in a massive fraud case worth Rs 2.66 crore registered at the cyber police station, the commissioner said.
The development opens up the possibility of solving numerous cyber crimes across Maharashtra and other states in the country. In September 2025, Ganesh had fled from Dubai to Bangkok in Thailand. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police maintained constant surveillance with the assistance of Interpol and relevant agencies. Ultimately, through precise planning and coordination, they succeeded in apprehending him in Thailand. This operation marks a significant victory for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police in the fight against international cybercrime, and further startling details regarding the racket are likely to emerge. Further investigation into the matter is underway under the guidance of Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale, Chaubey said.
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