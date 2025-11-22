ETV Bharat / state

Pimparkhed Villagers Wear Spiked Collars To Protect Against Leopard Attacks

Pune: Villager Vitthal Rangnath Jadhav says, "To wear spiked collars is now a compulsion, compulsion due to leopards." Jadhav is one of the several residents of the Pimparkhed village in Pune, Maharashtra, who are wearing spiked collars while working in the fields to protect themselves from fatal leopard attacks.

As leopards remain at large, villagers continue to face disruptions to their daily lives from repeated attacks in the area. Jadhav highlighted the plight of farmers, saying that leopards can enter the fields at any time; hence, they are wearing these spikes.

"Leopard can come anytime, it just came in front of you...what to do?" Jadhav told news agency ANI. "It is worn by a dog, he was saved, and so we are too wearing it," he quipped.

He further said that everyone in the village is terrified and urged the Maharashtra government to take immediate action to address the issue.

"Farming is our only source of income. We cannot sit at home fearing leopard attacks... We spot a leopard every day... One month ago, my mother fell prey to a leopard. Before her, a little girl was killed by a leopard... My mother had stepped out at 6 AM to feed our cattle, and that is when the leopard attacked her. It dragged my mother for about a kilometre into the sugarcane fields... Everyone in the village is very scared... We wear these collars every time we step out of the house... I urge to government to do something about it...," he added.

Another resident of the village said that leopard attacks have significantly affected daily life. Villagers now go out to farm in groups for safety, and even school timings are being reconsidered, with a potential shift from 9 AM to 4 PM.