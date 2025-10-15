Six Injured As Pilot Vehicle In Punjab Minister’s Convoy Collides With Car In Gurdaspur
The accident occurred when Harbhajan Singh ETO was heading to Dera Baba Nanak after distributing cheques to flood-affected farmers at Dinanagar.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Gurdaspur: At least six people, including five police personnel, were injured after a pilot vehicle from the convoy of Punjab Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO collided with a private car near Kalanaur town in Gurdaspur, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place when the minister was on a visit to Gurdaspur and was heading to Dera Baba Nanak after distributing cheques to flood-affected farmers at Dinanagar, they said.
Following the collision, both vehicles were badly damaged. The driver of the pilot vehicle and four other police personnel sustained injuries, while the driver of the private car was also seriously injured. He was shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kalanaur by an 108 ambulance service.
Harbhajan Singh ETO was seen helping the injured after the accident. Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur and other administration officials, who were part of the convoy, escaped unhurt, officials added. The injured police personnel have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Kalanaur for treatment.
Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Attri of Civil Hospital, Kalanaur, said, “Five police personnel have been injured in this accident, out of which three have suffered injuries on the head and one has sustained injuries in the chest. At the same time, one has sustained injuries to the waist and neck.”
“These injured personnel have been given first aid and have been referred to Gurdaspur so that they can be treated properly. Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO is completely safe in this accident,” Attri added.
