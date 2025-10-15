ETV Bharat / state

Six Injured As Pilot Vehicle In Punjab Minister’s Convoy Collides With Car In Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: At least six people, including five police personnel, were injured after a pilot vehicle from the convoy of Punjab Power and Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO collided with a private car near Kalanaur town in Gurdaspur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the minister was on a visit to Gurdaspur and was heading to Dera Baba Nanak after distributing cheques to flood-affected farmers at Dinanagar, they said.

Following the collision, both vehicles were badly damaged. The driver of the pilot vehicle and four other police personnel sustained injuries, while the driver of the private car was also seriously injured. He was shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kalanaur by an 108 ambulance service.

Harbhajan Singh ETO was seen helping the injured after the accident. Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur and other administration officials, who were part of the convoy, escaped unhurt, officials added. The injured police personnel have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Kalanaur for treatment.