ETV Bharat / state

Pilot Disoriented By Laser Beam, Flight Circles Mid-Air Before Landing At Kolkata Airport

Kolkata: A Malaysia Airlines flight MH-184 from Kuala Lumpur carrying 159 passengers faced problem while approaching the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata for landing on Saturday as the pilot was distracted by a laser beam.

The flight was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday, but when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, PTI reported on Sunday citing airport sources.

The aircraft finally landed safely at around 11.25 pm, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe, they said. The sudden laser flash affected the pilot's vision, momentarily disorienting him, owing to which the aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle in the sky before making another approach.

Following the incident, the airline informed the airport authorities. The Kolkata airport authorities also lodged a complaint with the NSCBI Airport Police Station. Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh said the use of laser lights around the airport is prohibited, but such incidents occur occasionally and can potentially affect aircraft operations.