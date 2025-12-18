ETV Bharat / state

Security Lapse: Pilot, Interceptor Car Of Uttarakhand CM's Motorcade Break Down

Dehradun: Numerous lapses related to security of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have been reported in the past.

On Thursday, yet another security lapse was reported as the pilot car of the Chief Minister's motorcade broke down while Dhami was leaving the Secretariat here. As the motorcade left the Secretariat premises and reached the gate, the interceptor vehicle too broke down.

The Chief Minister after chairing a revenue receipts review meeting at the Secretariat was leaving for the World Minority Rights Day event at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Garhi Cantonment when the vehicles broke down. The motorcade left leaving the pilot car behind. But as soon as it exited the Secretariat gate, the interceptor vehicle, which guides the fleet, broke down.

This caused the Chief Minister's motorcade to stop at the Secretariat gate. Police personnel and a few locals then pushed the interceptor vehicle to start it. The car did start after a few moments after which the motorcade left for Garhi Cantonment.