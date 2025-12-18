Security Lapse: Pilot, Interceptor Car Of Uttarakhand CM's Motorcade Break Down
The interceptor car did join the fleet after it was pushed by police personnel and locals at the Secretariat gate.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Dehradun: Numerous lapses related to security of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have been reported in the past.
On Thursday, yet another security lapse was reported as the pilot car of the Chief Minister's motorcade broke down while Dhami was leaving the Secretariat here. As the motorcade left the Secretariat premises and reached the gate, the interceptor vehicle too broke down.
The Chief Minister after chairing a revenue receipts review meeting at the Secretariat was leaving for the World Minority Rights Day event at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Garhi Cantonment when the vehicles broke down. The motorcade left leaving the pilot car behind. But as soon as it exited the Secretariat gate, the interceptor vehicle, which guides the fleet, broke down.
This caused the Chief Minister's motorcade to stop at the Secretariat gate. Police personnel and a few locals then pushed the interceptor vehicle to start it. The car did start after a few moments after which the motorcade left for Garhi Cantonment.
Such lapses raise questions on the preparedness of those responsible for the Chief Minister's movement and security. Officials said, the cars used in the Chief Minister's motorcade must be in perfect working condition as the Uttarakhand government allocates a substantial sum from its budget every year or police modernization.
This is not the first such incident. In July this year, during Dhami's visit to Corbett Tiger Reserve, it came to fore that the Gypsy carrying him did not have a valid fitness certificate.
The Forest Department subsequently investigated the incident and took action against the driver and staff involved. Similar negligence was observed when Dhami's fleet was leaving the Secretariat gate and had to wait for half an hour as a private car was parked on the way.
The pilot car is the vehicle at the front of any VIP fleet and is manned by police personnel. When VIPs move, the pilot car sounds the horn/siren when needed. Two pilot cars are deployed for VIP security- one at the front and one at the rear. The interceptor car, for traffic, travels ahead of the fleet for a short distance, guiding the VIPs and clearing traffic.