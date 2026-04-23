Pilgrims Tread Cautiously As Machail Yatra Begins In J&K In Backdrop Of Devastating Landslides Last Year
Authorities have put a cap on the number of daily visitors to the temple after last year's landslides at Chishoti village, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Jammu: As the revered Machail temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Padder was thrown open for the 2026 yatra on Thursday, it revived the haunting memories of last year when massive landslides at Chishoti village en route the temple killed over 60 people.
The temple on the hills in Machail area was thrown open for the devotees in a solemn affair attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti.
On August 14 last year, a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the village which swept away devotees besides causing large scale destruction to property. A total of 68 bodies were recovered and more than 30 people are still missing in one of the deadliest disasters in the region. The rescue operation to trace the missing people continued for weeks but was called off after finding the 68 bodies.
"There is a sense of fear among the people of Chishoti who have gone through the worst of the times last year but once the temple opened, people in large numbers came to pay the obeisance at the shrine. We hope that with the same enthusiasm people will return to the shrine this year," Daljit Singh Rathore, the head of management at Machail shrine told ETV Bharat.
He said that the administration has taken several steps to streamline the pilgrimage this year and people should follow the guidelines.
Among the measures, the Langar (community kitchen) at Chishoti is unlikely to be made functional, Rathore said, adding they are planning to provide space at the base camp of Machail for the facility.
Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Padder Amit Bhagat said that there will be a cap of 6000 visitors per day for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage as precautionary measure. Besides, no devotee will be allowed without the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) registration which has been made compulsory to track the movement of the pilgrims visiting the shrine, he said.
The GPS-enabled RFID will provide details about the pilgrims and their locations, which remained the biggest concern during the disaster last year. The identity of missing people was ascertained only after their families and relatives' statements.
The rescue operation in Chishoti was carried out on the large scale in which Army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, NDRF, SDRF, civil administration, NGOs and local volunteers. Politicians across party lines visited the area to get the firsthand account of the disaster and both the central government and Union Territory (UT) announced ex-gratia relief for next of kin of deceased and injured people who were also provided assistance for their treatment.
The Machail shrine is one of the revered Hindu shrines of Jammu and Kashmir where every year lakhs of devotees from all across Jammu region pay their obeisance.
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