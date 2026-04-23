ETV Bharat / state

Pilgrims Tread Cautiously As Machail Yatra Begins In J&K In Backdrop Of Devastating Landslides Last Year

Civil and police officials head to Machail temple to throw it open for pilgrims in Kisthwar ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: As the revered Machail temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Padder was thrown open for the 2026 yatra on Thursday, it revived the haunting memories of last year when massive landslides at Chishoti village en route the temple killed over 60 people.

The temple on the hills in Machail area was thrown open for the devotees in a solemn affair attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti.

On August 14 last year, a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the village which swept away devotees besides causing large scale destruction to property. A total of 68 bodies were recovered and more than 30 people are still missing in one of the deadliest disasters in the region. The rescue operation to trace the missing people continued for weeks but was called off after finding the 68 bodies.

Civil and police officials pray at Machail temple to throw it open for pilgrims in Kisthwar (ETV Bharat)

"There is a sense of fear among the people of Chishoti who have gone through the worst of the times last year but once the temple opened, people in large numbers came to pay the obeisance at the shrine. We hope that with the same enthusiasm people will return to the shrine this year," Daljit Singh Rathore, the head of management at Machail shrine told ETV Bharat.