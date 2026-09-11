ETV Bharat / state

Three Pilgrims Dead As Speeding Vehicle Runs Over Them In Jodhpur, Driver Taken Into Custody

Jodhpur: Three pilgrims headed to Ramdevra were killed when a speeding mini truck (Bolero Camper) rammed into them on Thursday night in Shergarh police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody, they added.

The victims were members of the Meghwal community and hailed from Natthasar Tena in Shergarh. They were walking towards Ramdevra when they were ran over by the speeding truck.

Upon information, Shergarh Station House Officer (SHO) Khetaram Siyol arrived at the scene and the bodies were shifted to Shergarh Hospital for post-mortem examination.

SHO Siyol said the accident occurred on the outskirts of Bhungra village and the Bolero Camper driver was taken into custody. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, Ambaram and Bhanaram, he said.