Three Pilgrims Dead As Speeding Vehicle Runs Over Them In Jodhpur, Driver Taken Into Custody
Three youths from Natthasar Tena set out for Ramdevra on Thursday night and were run over by a vehicle some distance away, reports Manoj Verma.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Jodhpur: Three pilgrims headed to Ramdevra were killed when a speeding mini truck (Bolero Camper) rammed into them on Thursday night in Shergarh police station area of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police said. The driver of the truck has been taken into custody, they added.
The victims were members of the Meghwal community and hailed from Natthasar Tena in Shergarh. They were walking towards Ramdevra when they were ran over by the speeding truck.
Upon information, Shergarh Station House Officer (SHO) Khetaram Siyol arrived at the scene and the bodies were shifted to Shergarh Hospital for post-mortem examination.
SHO Siyol said the accident occurred on the outskirts of Bhungra village and the Bolero Camper driver was taken into custody. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh, Ambaram and Bhanaram, he said.
According to the police, the three youths had set out from Natthasar Tena at around 10 pm on Thursday, but shortly after, a speeding Camper hit them on the highway. All three succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
On Friday morning, an agitated crowd comprising family members had gathered outside the police station, demanding action. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted and the bodies will be handed over to the families, police said.
On September 8, nearly 14 people, including women and children, were injured when a tractor-trolley while attempting to overtake a truck at Hulsesar near Agolai.
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