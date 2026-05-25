ETV Bharat / state

Youths Making Reels In Kedarnath Spark Outrage Over Temple's Sanctity

Some viral photographs and videos from the shrine have hurt the religious sentiments of many people ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: The Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand—a sacred site where, every year, millions of devotees traverse arduous mountain trails to seek the blessings of their revered deity, Baba Kedar, is now becoming a focal point of discussion due to the craze for social media reels and the race for viral content.

According to sources, some viral photographs and videos emerging from the shrine have not only hurt the religious sentiments of many but have also raised serious questions regarding the management and discipline within the temple complex.

In videos currently going viral, several youths can be seen climbing onto their companions' shoulders to create reels in the vicinity of the temple complex.

While some are filming videos in a cinematic style, others appear to be participating in the race for 'likes' and 'followers' by using Baba Kedar's shrine merely as a backdrop for their social media content.

Such activities at Kedarnath Dham—a site regarded as a symbol of religious faith and Sanatan traditions—have sparked widespread outrage among devotees.

People assert that Baba Kedar's shrine is neither a recreational spot, a filming location, nor a social media studio.

Rather, it stands as the paramount centre of faith for millions of Hindus.

Such behaviour here runs counter to the dignity of the shrine and established religious norms, they said.

Devotees point out that while there is constant talk of police presence, security forces, and CCTV surveillance within the temple premises, the videos currently going viral serve as ample proof of just how effective the rules and regulations truly are on the ground.

The matter has also sparked significant outrage among local pilgrimage priests ('Teerth Purohits') and religious organizations.