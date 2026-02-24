PIL Seeks Effective Implementation Of Public Services Guarantee Act In Jammu Kashmir; High Court Issues Notice
Petitioner Dr Sheikh Ghulam Rasool submitted in the court that the legislation has not been effectively enforced across government departments in the UT.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 24, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has issued notice to the administration on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking effective implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), a law intended to ensure time bound delivery of public services to citizens across the Union Territory.
The PIL, filed by Dr. Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal at the Srinagar wing of the court. Dr Rasool has approached court while seeking response from administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar appeared for the petitioner, while Deputy Advocate General Hakim Aman Ali represented the government.
According to the court order, the petitioner approached the court in public interest seeking the implementation of the Public Service Guarantee Act and its rules, arguing that the legislation has not been effectively enforced across government departments.
"Petitioner- Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, a Doctor by profession, noted environmentalist, and a social activist, has approached this Court in Public Interest. And, vide this petition seeks implementation of the Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 (PSGA), and its corresponding Rules," the court noted.
The petitioner contended that despite government circulars directing compliance, several departments have failed to maintain records related to implementation of the law. The court order notes that the petitioner relied on information obtained through Right to Information applications.
"Despite repeated Government Circulars directing compliance, RTI inquiries, filed by the petitioner reveal that several Departments, such as, Home, Revenue, Transport etc. maintain no records of the inspections, awareness programs and even penalties imposed," the bench noted.
The court further noted that information provided by the administration indicated gaps in implementation.
"So much so, the General Administration Department (GAD), in response to the RTI inquiries has conceded that as regards expenditure on trainings/awareness as also mandatory inspections, no records are available," the court's order said.
The petitioner also alleged that the Public Service Management Cell, established in 2012 to oversee the implementation of the law, had failed to perform its statutory duties.
"Similarly, the Public Service Management Cell established in the year 2012 has failed to perform its mandatory functions per Rule 17 of the PSGA Rules," the bench pointed out.
After hearing initial submissions, the bench issued "notice" to the respondents while posting the matter for the next hearing on March 4. "Served with an advance copy of the petition, Mr. Hakim Aman Ali, learned Government Advocate, present in Court accepts notice. At the outset, he seeks short accommodation to seek instructions and/or file response."
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, enacted in 2012 during the government led by then chief minister Omar Abdullah, was designed as a governance reform to ensure time bound delivery of government services.
The law aims to guarantee that citizens receive services such as certificates, permits and other official documents within prescribed timelines. It also provides a mechanism to impose penalties on officials responsible for delays.
Following the court’s admission of the PIL, several civil society organisations issued a joint statement welcoming the judicial intervention.
The signatories included the J&K RTI Movement, Civil Society for Justice & Development, Forest Rights Coalition J&K, Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference, and the Himalayan Pastoral Foundation.
In their statement, the groups expressed gratitude to the High Court for hearing the matter and said the court’s action marks an important step toward ensuring accountable governance.
They said the issuance of notice to the administration represents “a significant constitutional moment in the continuing journey toward accountable, transparent, and citizen centric governance in Jammu and Kashmir.”
The organisations noted that the law was intended to transform the relationship between citizens and the administration.
“The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) was a landmark reform aimed at guaranteeing time bound delivery of public services. It institutionalized a transformative principle that citizens are rights holders entitled to services within prescribed timelines, not supplicants before bureaucratic systems,” the statement said.
Civil society members involved in the advocacy welcomed the court proceedings but stressed that the law’s effectiveness depends on proper enforcement.
Shameem Ahmed Shah, convenor of Civil Society for Justice & Development, said timely service delivery is essential for public trust in governance.
“Timely service delivery is not an administrative luxury; it is a democratic obligation. Delays disproportionately harm the poor, marginalized, and rural populations who lack access to influence and resources,” Shah said.
Junaid Andrabi, convenor of the J&K RTI Movement and a Kissan Trade Union leader, said the PIL was the result of years of advocacy and monitoring.
“Our journey, from advocating the enactment of the law, to educating citizens, monitoring implementation through RTIs, conducting research and policy analysis, and finally approaching the judiciary, reflects a responsible and democratic approach to reform,” Andrabi said.
He added that the objective of the legal intervention was constructive accountability rather than confrontation.
Advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar, legal head and general secretary of the J&K RTI Movement, said the effectiveness of rights based legislation depends on its enforcement and public participation.
“Without implementation, even the most rights based and noble law becomes lifeless and redundant. A statute written on paper cannot transform society unless it is actively enforced and responsibly used,” Bukhtiyar said.
He added that citizens also have a role in using the law to address grievances and improve governance.
Umer Ahmad of the Himalayan Pastoral Foundation said the court’s decision to hear the case strengthens democratic oversight.
“By exercising its constitutional authority, the Court has reinforced the principle that governance must remain accountable to the people,” he said.
Mustafa Rahi of the Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference said nomadic and tribal communities often face significant challenges in accessing government services.
“For these communities, time bound delivery is not a technical issue; it is a matter of dignity, inclusion, and equal citizenship,” he said.
The civil society groups said they hope the judicial process will lead to structured monitoring mechanisms and stronger enforcement of the law’s accountability provisions.
"The ultimate goal is simple yet profound: a governance system where citizens receive their rightful services on time, without repeated visits, without influence, and without uncertainty,” the statement said.
Read More: