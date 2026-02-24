ETV Bharat / state

PIL Seeks Effective Implementation Of Public Services Guarantee Act In Jammu Kashmir; High Court Issues Notice

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has issued notice to the administration on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking effective implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA), a law intended to ensure time bound delivery of public services to citizens across the Union Territory.

The PIL, filed by Dr. Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal at the Srinagar wing of the court. Dr Rasool has approached court while seeking response from administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar appeared for the petitioner, while Deputy Advocate General Hakim Aman Ali represented the government.

According to the court order, the petitioner approached the court in public interest seeking the implementation of the Public Service Guarantee Act and its rules, arguing that the legislation has not been effectively enforced across government departments.

"Petitioner- Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, a Doctor by profession, noted environmentalist, and a social activist, has approached this Court in Public Interest. And, vide this petition seeks implementation of the Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011 (PSGA), and its corresponding Rules," the court noted.

The petitioner contended that despite government circulars directing compliance, several departments have failed to maintain records related to implementation of the law. The court order notes that the petitioner relied on information obtained through Right to Information applications.

"Despite repeated Government Circulars directing compliance, RTI inquiries, filed by the petitioner reveal that several Departments, such as, Home, Revenue, Transport etc. maintain no records of the inspections, awareness programs and even penalties imposed," the bench noted.

The court further noted that information provided by the administration indicated gaps in implementation.

"So much so, the General Administration Department (GAD), in response to the RTI inquiries has conceded that as regards expenditure on trainings/awareness as also mandatory inspections, no records are available," the court's order said.

The petitioner also alleged that the Public Service Management Cell, established in 2012 to oversee the implementation of the law, had failed to perform its statutory duties.

"Similarly, the Public Service Management Cell established in the year 2012 has failed to perform its mandatory functions per Rule 17 of the PSGA Rules," the bench pointed out.

After hearing initial submissions, the bench issued "notice" to the respondents while posting the matter for the next hearing on March 4. "Served with an advance copy of the petition, Mr. Hakim Aman Ali, learned Government Advocate, present in Court accepts notice. At the outset, he seeks short accommodation to seek instructions and/or file response."

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act, enacted in 2012 during the government led by then chief minister Omar Abdullah, was designed as a governance reform to ensure time bound delivery of government services.

The law aims to guarantee that citizens receive services such as certificates, permits and other official documents within prescribed timelines. It also provides a mechanism to impose penalties on officials responsible for delays.

Following the court’s admission of the PIL, several civil society organisations issued a joint statement welcoming the judicial intervention.

The signatories included the J&K RTI Movement, Civil Society for Justice & Development, Forest Rights Coalition J&K, Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference, and the Himalayan Pastoral Foundation.

In their statement, the groups expressed gratitude to the High Court for hearing the matter and said the court’s action marks an important step toward ensuring accountable governance.

They said the issuance of notice to the administration represents “a significant constitutional moment in the continuing journey toward accountable, transparent, and citizen centric governance in Jammu and Kashmir.”