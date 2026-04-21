PIL In Kerala HC Alleges Cruelty Against Bovines In Cattle Markets
The petition alleges that cattle markets in Kerala are operating in violation of the advisory on Livestock in the Event of Heat Wave Situation
By PTI
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Kochi: A PIL has been filed in the Kerala High Court alleging cruelty to animals at the cattle market in Perumbavoor, where domesticated bovines are reportedly kept tightly tethered without access to water and exposed to the scorching sun throughout the day.
The public interest litigation, filed by animal rights activist Angels Nair, claims that municipal and other local body cattle markets, including the one at Perumbavoor, are operating without proper shelter or adequate water facilities for the animals.
“The cattle will be slaughtered in a couple of days, which is not an excuse for inflicting unfathomable agony,” the plea states.
The petition further alleges that cattle markets in the state are operating in violation of the advisory on “Livestock in the Event of Heat Wave Situation” issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017.
It has sought directions from the High Court to put a stop to the illegal functioning of cattle markets in Kerala.
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