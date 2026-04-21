ETV Bharat / state

PIL In Kerala HC Alleges Cruelty Against Bovines In Cattle Markets

The petition alleges that cattle markets in Kerala are operating in violation of the advisory on Livestock in the Event of Heat Wave Situation

Kerala High Court
Kerala High Court (File/IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kochi: A PIL has been filed in the Kerala High Court alleging cruelty to animals at the cattle market in Perumbavoor, where domesticated bovines are reportedly kept tightly tethered without access to water and exposed to the scorching sun throughout the day.

The public interest litigation, filed by animal rights activist Angels Nair, claims that municipal and other local body cattle markets, including the one at Perumbavoor, are operating without proper shelter or adequate water facilities for the animals.

“The cattle will be slaughtered in a couple of days, which is not an excuse for inflicting unfathomable agony,” the plea states.

The petition further alleges that cattle markets in the state are operating in violation of the advisory on “Livestock in the Event of Heat Wave Situation” issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017.

It has sought directions from the High Court to put a stop to the illegal functioning of cattle markets in Kerala.

Also Read

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Admits Govt's Appeal Against Dileep's Acquittal, Issues Notices

TAGGED:

PERUMBAVOOR CATTLE MARKET
ANIMAL CRUELTY
ANIMAL CRUELTY CATTLE MARKET
KERALA CATTLE MARKET
KERALA HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.