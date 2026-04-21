ETV Bharat / state

PIL In Kerala HC Alleges Cruelty Against Bovines In Cattle Markets

Kochi: A PIL has been filed in the Kerala High Court alleging cruelty to animals at the cattle market in Perumbavoor, where domesticated bovines are reportedly kept tightly tethered without access to water and exposed to the scorching sun throughout the day.

The public interest litigation, filed by animal rights activist Angels Nair, claims that municipal and other local body cattle markets, including the one at Perumbavoor, are operating without proper shelter or adequate water facilities for the animals.

“The cattle will be slaughtered in a couple of days, which is not an excuse for inflicting unfathomable agony,” the plea states.