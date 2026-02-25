PIL In Gujarat High Court Seeks Regulatory Action Against Misuse Of AI, Deepfake Content
The petition was filed by Ahmedabad-based petitioner Vikas V. Nair through Advocate Amit Panchal.
Ahmedabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Gujarat High Court seeking regulatory action against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology to defame individuals, including those holding constitutional positions.
During the hearing before the Chief Justice’s bench, it was argued that AI-generated and deepfake content is being produced on a large scale, which leads to reputational damage. The court was told that Section 69A of the IT Act empowers the government to block public access to online content, particularly in matters involving national security, international relations and public order.
The court observed that removal of disputed posts is sometimes delayed, especially when such content garners a large number of likes and engagement.
The bench further noted that fake images and videos targeting individuals, including children, and content violating privacy and identity rights are circulating on social media. Even in cases involving obscene or sexually explicit material, platforms are allowed up to 36 hours to remove the content, during which harm may continue.
It calls for the formulation of clear rules and regulatory mechanisms to curb the creation and circulation of AI-generated fake photographs and deepfake videos that allegedly harm reputations.
The petitioner contended that under the provisions of the Information Technology Act 2000, the state government has the authority to frame rules through official gazette notifications to address such misuse.
Appearing for the state, the Advocate General informed the court that authorities must first direct platform providers to remove AI-generated fake content. However, if such content is uploaded using fake identities, tracing the original source becomes difficult.
It was also submitted that countries like China have implemented stringent laws to curb the misuse of AI and deepfake technology. The petitioner argued that when complaints are made against platform providers, they often fail to respond in a timely manner.
The petitioner also cited an instance where an AI-generated fake trial court order was also circulated. Taking note of the matter, the High Court has sought a response from the state government and scheduled the next hearing for March 20.
