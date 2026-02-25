ETV Bharat / state

PIL In Gujarat High Court Seeks Regulatory Action Against Misuse Of AI, Deepfake Content

Ahmedabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Gujarat High Court seeking regulatory action against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology to defame individuals, including those holding constitutional positions.

During the hearing before the Chief Justice’s bench, it was argued that AI-generated and deepfake content is being produced on a large scale, which leads to reputational damage. The court was told that Section 69A of the IT Act empowers the government to block public access to online content, particularly in matters involving national security, international relations and public order.

The court observed that removal of disputed posts is sometimes delayed, especially when such content garners a large number of likes and engagement.

The bench further noted that fake images and videos targeting individuals, including children, and content violating privacy and identity rights are circulating on social media. Even in cases involving obscene or sexually explicit material, platforms are allowed up to 36 hours to remove the content, during which harm may continue.

The petition was filed by Ahmedabad-based petitioner Vikas V. Nair through Advocate Amit Panchal. It calls for the formulation of clear rules and regulatory mechanisms to curb the creation and circulation of AI-generated fake photographs and deepfake videos that allegedly harm reputations.