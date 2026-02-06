ETV Bharat / state

Pigeon Steals Rs 1 Lakh Gold Chain From Rajasthan Jewellery Shop, Later Recovered Safely

Nagaur: In an unusual and astonishing incident, a pigeon briefly made off with a gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh from a jewellery shop in the bullion market of Degana in Nagaur, Rajasthan. This has triggered surprise and panic among traders before the ornament was safely recovered.

According to local traders, some artisans were busy working on jewellery inside a shop when a pigeon suddenly flew in and, within seconds, picked up a gold chain in its beak and flew away.

“We followed the pigeon, who landed on the roof of the market and sat there for some time. The bird shook its neck, and the chain got wrapped around its neck,” said a shopkeeper.