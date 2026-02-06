Pigeon Steals Rs 1 Lakh Gold Chain From Rajasthan Jewellery Shop, Later Recovered Safely
A pigeon snatched a Rs 1 lakh gold chain from a Degana jewellery shop, causing panic before the chain safely fell and was recovered.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Nagaur: In an unusual and astonishing incident, a pigeon briefly made off with a gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh from a jewellery shop in the bullion market of Degana in Nagaur, Rajasthan. This has triggered surprise and panic among traders before the ornament was safely recovered.
According to local traders, some artisans were busy working on jewellery inside a shop when a pigeon suddenly flew in and, within seconds, picked up a gold chain in its beak and flew away.
“We followed the pigeon, who landed on the roof of the market and sat there for some time. The bird shook its neck, and the chain got wrapped around its neck,” said a shopkeeper.
As soon as the information about the incident spread, many shopkeepers and passersby gathered outside the shop and kept watching the pigeon. Some people even went up to the roof to catch the pigeon, but it flew away. During this, the chain fell on the roof itself, and it was safely retrieved by the trader, breathing a sigh of relief after getting the chain back.
Representatives of the market said that security was already a major concern due to the rising price of gold. “While fear of theft and robbery is always present, this is the first time they have witnessed a pigeon carrying off gold. Many traders joke that they will now have to install grills on their roofs and windows,” they said.
