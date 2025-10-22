Pigeon Racers In Jabalpur Trying To Keep The Centuries-Old Sport Alive
Jabalpur: Jabalpur, often called Madhya Pradesh's cultural capital and home to many unique traditions, has a rich history of pigeon racing. Even though, the district now has over 500 pigeon racers, this centuries-old sport and pastime is slowing losing interest.
Elaborating on the history of pigeon racing, Manak Khalifa, retired BSNL employee and a renowned pigeon racer from Jabalpur, said this is a very ancient sport in India and is mentioned even in Babur's Baburnama or Tuzk-e-Babri. "Pigeon races were very common in India in the past and the winner would always host a dinner party to celebrate his victory. However, over time, pigeon racing has lost its importance. Jabalpur still has many pigeon racers who are trying to keep this ancient sport alive," he said.
Manak said he developed a passion towards pigeon racing from the famous pigeon racer in his neighborhood and has won many races. He has also taught pigeon racing to many people interested in this sport. "I started with two pigeons and now have over 100," he said.
"In pigeon racing, there is a master. The next rank is Khalifa, and below him is the disciple. The disciple who defeats the master's pigeons is made the Khalifa," Manak explained.
Manak said he knows each of his pigeons very well. "I call them in one way and they all fly away. Next, I call them in another way and they all descend," he said.
Pigeon racing in Jabalpur takes place only during the summer. During competitions, small ribbons are tied to the pigeons' legs as identification marks. Once a pigeon is released, the time it takes to return to its balcony determines how trained the bird is. When the pigeon racer calls, the pigeons descend and sit on the roof's parapet, he said.
Presently, there are over 500 pigeon racers in Jabalpur and they have formed clubs to generate interest and keep this sport alive. "People buy and sell pigeons instead of restricting themselves to flying their own birds. Some people even buy good pigeons from abroad. A pigeon of a good breed can cost up to Rs 50,000, Manak said.
According to Manak, a pigeon lives for around 12 years. Pigeons trained for competitions are fed cashews and almonds for strength, he said. "However, times have changed and many unethical practices have entered this sport. Some people even give their pigeons steroids before competitions, which allows them to fly at a stretch for eight hours instead of six."
What's unique about pigeons is that they never leave their home. If someone takes a pigeon and leaves it in the open, the bird flies back to where it was born. Therefore, initially, a cage is required to raise a pigeon. Once it lays eggs, that becomes its home.
Nishant Kanojia, Manak's disciple, also owns over 100 pigeons. Nishant explained, "The bloodline of a racing pigeon plays a significant role in how well it performs in the races. In India alone, there are many different pigeon bloodlines. Most of these are named after cities, and there are subtle differences in appearance, which only a good pigeon fancier can identity."
Nishant owns pigeons from several bloodlines, including Jabalpur, Raipur, Punjab, and Chennai. Their varieties are determined by their weight, wing structure, and iris structure, he explained.
These pigeons are neither caged nor have their wings clipped. They are simply trained to stay in one place and not fly away. Their keepers treat them like their own children and take care of their food and water along with providing them medical treatment when the birds fall ill.
