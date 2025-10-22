ETV Bharat / state

Pigeon Racers In Jabalpur Trying To Keep The Centuries-Old Sport Alive

Jabalpur: Jabalpur, often called Madhya Pradesh's cultural capital and home to many unique traditions, has a rich history of pigeon racing. Even though, the district now has over 500 pigeon racers, this centuries-old sport and pastime is slowing losing interest.

Elaborating on the history of pigeon racing, Manak Khalifa, retired BSNL employee and a renowned pigeon racer from Jabalpur, said this is a very ancient sport in India and is mentioned even in Babur's Baburnama or Tuzk-e-Babri. "Pigeon races were very common in India in the past and the winner would always host a dinner party to celebrate his victory. However, over time, pigeon racing has lost its importance. Jabalpur still has many pigeon racers who are trying to keep this ancient sport alive," he said.

Manak said he developed a passion towards pigeon racing from the famous pigeon racer in his neighborhood and has won many races. He has also taught pigeon racing to many people interested in this sport. "I started with two pigeons and now have over 100," he said.

Bloodline of racing pigeons play significant role in their performance (ETV Bharat)

"In pigeon racing, there is a master. The next rank is Khalifa, and below him is the disciple. The disciple who defeats the master's pigeons is made the Khalifa," Manak explained.

Manak said he knows each of his pigeons very well. "I call them in one way and they all fly away. Next, I call them in another way and they all descend," he said.