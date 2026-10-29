Piety On Death Row: Meerut Women Who Murdered Their Husbands To Observe Ahoi Ashtami Fast For Their Children
37 other women currently in custody for various cases, are observing Karwa Chauth today, wishing for the long life of their husbands.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Meerut: At the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail in Meerut, there are signs of a deep maternal instinct stirring among women incarcerated for capital crimes. Two of the most infamous jailbirds — Muskan and Ravita, who are serving sentences for murdering their respective husbands — have requested the prison administration to provide the necessary items to observe the 'Ahoi Ashtami' fast from dawn to dusk, to pray for the longevity, well-being, and prosperity of their children, while in custody.
Muskan is currently in prison with her 10-month-old daughter, while Ravita’s child lives with her grandparents.
A third inmate, Damini — also incarcerated on charges related to the murder of her husband — will also observe Ahoi Ashtami. Not only that, 37 other women currently in custody for various cases, are observing Karwa Chauth today, wishing for the long life of their husbands.
Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said on November 1, the day of the festival, the prison administration will provide all essentials required for the rituals, including the karwa (earthen pot), worship materials, a calendar containing the traditional Ahoi story, and prasad (offerings).
Sharma noted that since both Muskan and Ravita have been convicted, they remain under close monitoring. Following their sentencing, both had remained silent and withdrawn for several days; Muskan, in particular, had even refrained from participating in regular prison prayers and aarti sessions.
Muskan & The Blue Drum Murder Case
According to Sharma, both women are exceptionally devious. Of them, Muskan — from the Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut and infamous as the perpetrator of the 'Blue Drum Murder Case' — has been sentenced to death along with her lover, Sahil, for murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput.
While delivering the verdict in the Blue Drum Murder Case, the presiding judge made specific remarks regarding the nature of the crime committed by Muskan and her lover. In his judgment, District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra referenced the Mahabharata, noting that punishment is also a form of dharma (righteous duty).
He emphasised that it is the paramount duty of a ruler or the judiciary, to punish those who engage in adharma (unrighteousness) and criminal acts. He also observed that the sanctity of the marital bond had been deeply tarnished.
Ravita & The Snakebite Case
The second woman, Ravita — of Akbarpur Sadat village under the Bahsuma police station area in Meerut, who was convicted in what is known as the 'Snakebite Case' — had not only murdered her husband Amit Kashyap with the help of her lover, but also orchestrated a conspiracy to make the death appear as a fatal snakebite. Both she and her lover were sentenced to death by the court.
While sentencing Ravita and her lover, Amardeep, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Jaiveer Singh Nagar, said the case fell into the category of "rarest of the rare".
He noted that a wife is considered an ardhangini (better half), and that Ravita had not only betrayed the ideals of Sati Savitri (symbol of marital devotion), but also brought disgrace to the sacred institution of marriage. He also cited verses from the Manusmriti and the seventh chapter of the Atreya Samhita to support his observations.
Also Read:
- Blue Drum Murder Case: Convicts Challenge Death Sentence Before Allahabad HC
- 'Blue Drum' Murder: Influencer Moves Court To Support 10-Month-Old Daughter Of Convict Muskan
- Blue Drum Murder: Sleepless First Night In Jail For Lovers Sentenced To Death
- Another Meerut-Like Murder: Uttar Pradesh Woman Along With Paramour Kills Husband; Places Snake Under Body As Cover-up