ETV Bharat / state

Piety On Death Row: Meerut Women Who Murdered Their Husbands To Observe Ahoi Ashtami Fast For Their Children

Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: At the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail in Meerut, there are signs of a deep maternal instinct stirring among women incarcerated for capital crimes. Two of the most infamous jailbirds — Muskan and Ravita, who are serving sentences for murdering their respective husbands — have requested the prison administration to provide the necessary items to observe the 'Ahoi Ashtami' fast from dawn to dusk, to pray for the longevity, well-being, and prosperity of their children, while in custody.

Muskan is currently in prison with her 10-month-old daughter, while Ravita’s child lives with her grandparents.

A third inmate, Damini — also incarcerated on charges related to the murder of her husband — will also observe Ahoi Ashtami. Not only that, 37 other women currently in custody for various cases, are observing Karwa Chauth today, wishing for the long life of their husbands. Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said on November 1, the day of the festival, the prison administration will provide all essentials required for the rituals, including the karwa (earthen pot), worship materials, a calendar containing the traditional Ahoi story, and prasad (offerings). Sharma noted that since both Muskan and Ravita have been convicted, they remain under close monitoring. Following their sentencing, both had remained silent and withdrawn for several days; Muskan, in particular, had even refrained from participating in regular prison prayers and aarti sessions. Muskan & The Blue Drum Murder Case According to Sharma, both women are exceptionally devious. Of them, Muskan — from the Brahmpuri police station area of Meerut and infamous as the perpetrator of the 'Blue Drum Murder Case' — has been sentenced to death along with her lover, Sahil, for murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput. Sahil and Muskan (ETV Bharat)