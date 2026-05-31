ETV Bharat / state

Picnic Turns Tragic In Kashmir: Man Feared Dead After Jumping Into Pahalgam River To Save Son

Rescue teams continue searching ( ETV Bharat )

Pahalgam: A 42-year-old man is feared dead after he jumped into Lidder River to save his son in Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Mohammad Ashraf Mir, an AC mechanic from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, had come to Pahalgam with his family for an outing. On Sunday, while taking photos near the Kolahoi Green Hotel on the banks of the Lidder River in Langanbal, Mir’s son Fahad slipped and fell into the rushing river. Mir immediately jumped to rescue him but lost his footing and was swept away by the strong current. Rescue teams continue searching (ETV Bharat)