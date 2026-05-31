Picnic Turns Tragic In Kashmir: Man Feared Dead After Jumping Into Pahalgam River To Save Son
The man jumped into Lidder River to save his son but went missing. Rescue teams continue searching amid warnings of river dangers, reports Fayaz Lolu
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 31, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Pahalgam: A 42-year-old man is feared dead after he jumped into Lidder River to save his son in Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Mohammad Ashraf Mir, an AC mechanic from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, had come to Pahalgam with his family for an outing. On Sunday, while taking photos near the Kolahoi Green Hotel on the banks of the Lidder River in Langanbal, Mir’s son Fahad slipped and fell into the rushing river. Mir immediately jumped to rescue him but lost his footing and was swept away by the strong current.
Locals present at the spot took timely action and safely pulled out the child, but Mir could not be saved and he went missing.
Soon after the incident, a joint rescue operation was launched by authorities along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Local rafting teams have also joined the search efforts to trace the missing man.
Search is underway at various places of the river to trace the missing person. The incident has sent a wave of grief and sorrow in the area, while locals and tourists have been strictly advised to exercise caution near rivers and streams, especially in places where the water flow is fast.
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