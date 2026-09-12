ETV Bharat / state

Picnic Turns Into Tragedy In Chhattisgarh: Three Pharmacy Students Drown In Hasdeo River In Janjgir-Champa

Janjgir-Champa/Durg: In a tragic incident reported from Chhattisgarh, three youths were swept away by the strong currents of the Hasdeo river while they were on a picnic in Janjgir-Champa district on Friday. The body of one of the youths has been recovered while search for the other two is underway.

It is understood that on Friday, a group of students from Chouksey Pharmacy College in Bilaspur arrived in a rented car at the islet in the middle of the Hasdeo River in Devari village, Janjgir-Champa, for a picnic. They were sitting under a banyan tree, eating Maggi noodles.

One of the youths reportedly stepped into the river to wash his hands and was swept away by the strong current. Seeing this, two of his friends tried to save him one by one, but both of them were also swept away by the current.

It is learnt that the driver also attempted to save the students but could not steady himself against the river's current and returned to the bank. Following the alert, the police and the DDRF team launched a search operation, but the rescue effort was halted due to darkness.

The search resumed on Saturday morning, and the body of one of the drowned youths Pawan Pal from Chirmiri was recovered two kilometers downstream from the incident site. Meanwhile, the search for Sachin from Ambikapur and Murari Sahu from Kawardha is ongoing.