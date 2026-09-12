Picnic Turns Into Tragedy In Chhattisgarh: Three Pharmacy Students Drown In Hasdeo River In Janjgir-Champa
The students from Chouksey Pharmacy College in Bilaspur were part of a group on a picnic in Devari village when the accident occurred.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa/Durg: In a tragic incident reported from Chhattisgarh, three youths were swept away by the strong currents of the Hasdeo river while they were on a picnic in Janjgir-Champa district on Friday. The body of one of the youths has been recovered while search for the other two is underway.
It is understood that on Friday, a group of students from Chouksey Pharmacy College in Bilaspur arrived in a rented car at the islet in the middle of the Hasdeo River in Devari village, Janjgir-Champa, for a picnic. They were sitting under a banyan tree, eating Maggi noodles.
One of the youths reportedly stepped into the river to wash his hands and was swept away by the strong current. Seeing this, two of his friends tried to save him one by one, but both of them were also swept away by the current.
It is learnt that the driver also attempted to save the students but could not steady himself against the river's current and returned to the bank. Following the alert, the police and the DDRF team launched a search operation, but the rescue effort was halted due to darkness.
#WATCH | Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh: Janjgir CSP Yogita Bali Khaparde says, "There is a picnic spot at Devari Chicholi on the Hasdeo River, within the jurisdiction of Baloda police station, where a group of about 8 individuals from Chouksey College had gone for an outing. While… pic.twitter.com/zOUagUfLDt— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026
The search resumed on Saturday morning, and the body of one of the drowned youths Pawan Pal from Chirmiri was recovered two kilometers downstream from the incident site. Meanwhile, the search for Sachin from Ambikapur and Murari Sahu from Kawardha is ongoing.
SDM Akaltara Sumit Baghel said, “The rescue operation has been underway since late last night; it was paused after dark and resumed in the morning. We have recovered one body so far, and our team is continuing the search."
Yashwant Kanwar, father of the missing youth, Sachin said he reached Devari village at 9 PM. “My son Sachin was a bright student; he was currently in his final year. He had even come home for Rakhi."
In Deori village, the islets and rocky mounds formed within the Hasdeo River attract tourists. Villagers regard the site as sacred to deities, and a ritual worship is held there every three years. Locals believe that over 15 young men and women have lost their lives here in the past five years, yet people continue to visit and risk their lives. While the district administration has installed warning signs, there are no other safety measures in place.
Kabaddi player drowns in Durg
Meanwhile, in another mishap, a 15-year-old Kabaddi player was swept away on Saturday morning in the Tandula Canal at Selud Bhathapara, within the jurisdiction of the Utai police station of Durg district. It is understood that Shivam Yadav from Gudhiyari in Raipur had come to Selud to participate in a Kabaddi tournament and was swept away by the canal's strong current.
According to eyewitnesses and fellow players, Shivam Yadav had gone towards the Tandula Canal—near the tournament venue—to relieve himself. While washing his hands and feet by the canal bank, he slipped due to the mossy surface and the slope.
Unable to steady himself against the swift current, he was swept into deeper water. His teammates immediately attempted to rescue him upon seeing him drowning, but the strong flow of the water thwarted their efforts. SDRF official Dinesh Rawte stated that a team has been deployed and the search operation is ongoing.
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