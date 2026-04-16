ETV Bharat / state

Picnic Turns Into Tragedy As College Student Dies After Falling From Moving Bus In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur

Jammu: In a tragic incident, a fourth semester college student fell from a moving bus while being on a picnic in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Thursday.

It is learnt that Anjali Choudhary, 20, studying at Government College for women (GCW) Gandhinagar in Jammu accidentally fell from the bus near Udhampur city. Anjali, who was part of a college picnic to Patnitop, suffered a head injury in the mishap. After the incident the picnic was cancelled and all buses returned to Jammu.

Eyewitnesses said that Anjali fell out of the bus from the rear window of the bus and the immediate reason for her falling wasn't yet clear.

Anjali, daughter of Naresh Choudhary and Rekha Devi, was a resident of Miran Sahib area, in the outskirts of Jammu and was studying in GCW Gandhinagar with Physics as the main subject.