Picnic Turns Into Tragedy As College Student Dies After Falling From Moving Bus In Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur
Eyewitnesses said that the student fell from the rear window of the bus and suffered a fatal head injury in the mishap.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
Jammu: In a tragic incident, a fourth semester college student fell from a moving bus while being on a picnic in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Thursday.
It is learnt that Anjali Choudhary, 20, studying at Government College for women (GCW) Gandhinagar in Jammu accidentally fell from the bus near Udhampur city. Anjali, who was part of a college picnic to Patnitop, suffered a head injury in the mishap. After the incident the picnic was cancelled and all buses returned to Jammu.
Eyewitnesses said that Anjali fell out of the bus from the rear window of the bus and the immediate reason for her falling wasn't yet clear.
Anjali, daughter of Naresh Choudhary and Rekha Devi, was a resident of Miran Sahib area, in the outskirts of Jammu and was studying in GCW Gandhinagar with Physics as the main subject.
Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Education, Sakina expressed her grief over the student's demise. Itoo said she has directed the concerned authorities to extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of Anjali Choudhary, a 4th semester student of Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu, who lost her life in a tragic accident near Udhampur this morning while proceeding with fellow students on a picnic to Patnitop. She reportedly fell from the bus around 10:30 am, about one kilometre before Udhampur. My heartfelt condolences to her grieving family, friends, and the entire college fraternity. I have directed the concerned authorities to extend all possible assistance to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace," the minister wrote in a post on X.
Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic death of Anjali Choudhary, a 4th semester student of Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu, who lost her life in a tragic accident near Udhampur this morning while proceeding with fellow students on a picnic to Patnitop. She…— Sakina Itoo (@sakinaitoo) April 16, 2026
It is understood that police have registered a case into the incident while further proceedings are underway.
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