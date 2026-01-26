ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Pickup Carrying Students Overturns In Didwana-Kuchaman; Over 25 Injured

Kuchaman City: More than 25 students were injured on Monday after a pickup vehicle carrying them overturned in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman, police officials said. The incident took place near Kuchetiya village in the Khunkhuna police station area of the district, they said.

The mishap occurred when the students were returning after attending the Republic Day programmes. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operations with the help of locals.

According to Didwana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jethu Singh, the pickup was carrying students from a government senior secondary school in Mandukra to Bhavad village. The driver lost control near Kuchetiya and the vehicle overturned on the roadside, DSP Singh said. At the time of the incident, around 32 students were present in the vehicle.