Rajasthan: Pickup Carrying Students Overturns In Didwana-Kuchaman; Over 25 Injured
Over 25 school students were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in the Didwana-Kuchaman district while returning from Republic Day celebrations.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Kuchaman City: More than 25 students were injured on Monday after a pickup vehicle carrying them overturned in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman, police officials said. The incident took place near Kuchetiya village in the Khunkhuna police station area of the district, they said.
The mishap occurred when the students were returning after attending the Republic Day programmes. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operations with the help of locals.
According to Didwana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jethu Singh, the pickup was carrying students from a government senior secondary school in Mandukra to Bhavad village. The driver lost control near Kuchetiya and the vehicle overturned on the roadside, DSP Singh said. At the time of the incident, around 32 students were present in the vehicle.
The officials rushed the injured students to the government hospital in Chhoti Khatu, where they were given first aid. At the same time, one student in serious condition was referred to the Bangar district hospital in Didwana for advanced treatment.
According to officials, all the injured students are residents of Bhavad village. On receiving information, the district collector and other senior officials reached the hospital and enquired about the condition of the students. Khunkhuna police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.
Read More