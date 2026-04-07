Picked Up By Army, Kashmir Man Declared Dead By Court After 28 Years
The court cited police investigation revealing that the Srinagar resident was "murdered" by Major V.P Yadav of the Gorkha Rifles.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Srinagar: Around three decades after Abdul Rashid Wani was allegedly picked up by Indian Army personnel and never seen again, a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has declared him legally dead.
In her 13-page judgment, Special Mobile Magistrate PT&E, Srinagar, Massarat Jabeen, decreed the civil suit filed by Farida Shabnum, wife of Abdul Rashid Wani, along with their sons Junaid Rashid Wani and Arsalan Rashid Wani, all residents of Madina Colony, Bemina. The respondents in the case were the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its Chief Secretary and the Registrar Births and Deaths, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
The court directed the authorities, particularly the Registrar Births and Deaths, to issue Wani's death certificate.
The court, in its significant judgment, recorded that Wani was taken into custody by personnel of "2/8 Gorkha Riffles on July 7, 1997, at Rawalpora (Srinagar), along with one Farooq Ahmad Bhat in a vehicle bearing registration no. JK01C 1674, Bhat was later released. Wani, however, never returned and his whereabouts remained unknown since the said date."
In one of the most interesting parts of the judgment, the court reproduced the findings emerging from the earlier inquiry and FIR investigation, stating: "It further reveals that actually, the accused (Major V.P Yadav) had murdered Abdul Rashid Wani in his custody and had disposed of his corpse."
Interestingly, the judgment verbatim names Major Yadav, and repeatedly refers to the unit as "2/8 Gorkha Riffles," while later also mentioning "Gorkha Riffles 8/20" exactly as recorded in the order.
The case traces back to a habeas corpus petition filed in 1997 under Section 491 CrPC before the High Court after Wani's family failed to secure his release. Acting on judicial directions, an inquiry was conducted by the Sessions Judge, Srinagar, eventually leading to the registration of an FIR at Police Station Parimpora into the alleged custodial disappearance.
The family's legal fight, however, was not merely about paperwork. The record reflects years of anguish carried by a wife who said her husband was taken away in front of witnesses, and sons who were only around 10 to 11 years old when their father disappeared.
"That till now the whereabouts of the husband of the deponent is not known despite numerous efforts by the plaintiffs. That the husband of the deponent is missing for more than 28 years now," Farida Shabnum had submitted before the court in an affidavit during the course of trial.
Her sons echoed the same pain, telling the court their father never returned after being detained, while neighbors and relatives supported the family's version.
"These assertions remain uncontroverted as no evidence has been led by the defendants to show that Abdul Rashid Wani was ever released from custody," Judge Jabeen wrote.
The court further observed that the release of the second detainee only deepened the presumption surrounding Wani's custodial fate.
"The fact that one detainee namely Bhat was released strengthens the inference that the other detainee namely Wani continued in custody and his disappearance is attributable to such detention," the judge further said.
Meanwhile, the court invoked the statutory presumption of death after seven years of no contact by those who would naturally hear from the missing person.
In a finding that carried both legal precision and human weight, the court held: "Once it is shown that a person has not been heard of for seven years by those who would naturally have heard of him, a presumption of death arises.The defendants have failed to rebut this presumption as well. Hence, the issue is decided in favour of the plaintiffs."
By the end of the ruling, the court concluded that the family had proved every issue framed in the suit, including the fact of custody, subsequent disappearance, the judicial inquiry, the FIR, and the complete absence of any communication from Wani since 1997.
The closing finding is stark and deeply human: "The cumulative effect of the evidence establishes that Abdul Rashid Wani was taken into custody by Gorkha Rifles 8/20 on July 7, 1997 and thereafter disappeared. His whereabouts remain unknown despite judicial inquiry and police investigation."
The court passed no order as to costs and directed preparation of the decree sheet. "...the suit is decreed in favour of the plaintiffs...a decree of declaration declaring Abdul Rashid Wani...as dead...A decree in the nature of mandatory injunction direction the defendants particularly the defendant no.2 (Registrar Births and Deaths, SMC) to issue Death Certificate of Wani."
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