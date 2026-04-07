ETV Bharat / state

Picked Up By Army, Kashmir Man Declared Dead By Court After 28 Years

Srinagar: Around three decades after Abdul Rashid Wani was allegedly picked up by Indian Army personnel and never seen again, a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has declared him legally dead.

In her 13-page judgment, Special Mobile Magistrate PT&E, Srinagar, Massarat Jabeen, decreed the civil suit filed by Farida Shabnum, wife of Abdul Rashid Wani, along with their sons Junaid Rashid Wani and Arsalan Rashid Wani, all residents of Madina Colony, Bemina. The respondents in the case were the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through its Chief Secretary and the Registrar Births and Deaths, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The court directed the authorities, particularly the Registrar Births and Deaths, to issue Wani's death certificate.

The court, in its significant judgment, recorded that Wani was taken into custody by personnel of "2/8 Gorkha Riffles on July 7, 1997, at Rawalpora (Srinagar), along with one Farooq Ahmad Bhat in a vehicle bearing registration no. JK01C 1674, Bhat was later released. Wani, however, never returned and his whereabouts remained unknown since the said date."

In one of the most interesting parts of the judgment, the court reproduced the findings emerging from the earlier inquiry and FIR investigation, stating: "It further reveals that actually, the accused (Major V.P Yadav) had murdered Abdul Rashid Wani in his custody and had disposed of his corpse."

Interestingly, the judgment verbatim names Major Yadav, and repeatedly refers to the unit as "2/8 Gorkha Riffles," while later also mentioning "Gorkha Riffles 8/20" exactly as recorded in the order.

The case traces back to a habeas corpus petition filed in 1997 under Section 491 CrPC before the High Court after Wani's family failed to secure his release. Acting on judicial directions, an inquiry was conducted by the Sessions Judge, Srinagar, eventually leading to the registration of an FIR at Police Station Parimpora into the alleged custodial disappearance.

The family's legal fight, however, was not merely about paperwork. The record reflects years of anguish carried by a wife who said her husband was taken away in front of witnesses, and sons who were only around 10 to 11 years old when their father disappeared.

"That till now the whereabouts of the husband of the deponent is not known despite numerous efforts by the plaintiffs. That the husband of the deponent is missing for more than 28 years now," Farida Shabnum had submitted before the court in an affidavit during the course of trial.