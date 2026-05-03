Rajasthan Government Places IPS Officer Kishan Sahai Meena On APO After Rape Allegation
The 2004-batch IPS officer, was serving as IG at HQs, has been accused by a 53-year-old woman of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage
Published : May 3, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has taken swift administrative action against senior IPS officer Kishan Sahai Meena after a rape case was registered against him in Jaipur. The Department of Personnel on Saturday issued orders placing the officer under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) with immediate effect.
Meena, a 2004-batch Indian Police Service officer who was serving as Inspector General (Human Rights) at the police headquarters, has been accused by a 53-year-old woman of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage. The complaint was lodged at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, following which a case has been registered and an investigation initiated.
Confirming the development, Sachin Mittal said that the police have begun a detailed probe based on the woman’s complaint. “A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation,” he stated, adding that all aspects of the allegation will be examined.
According to the complaint, the woman alleged that she was called to the officer’s government residence, where she was assaulted and later threatened against approaching the police. The seriousness of the charges prompted the state government to remove Meena from his post pending further inquiry.
Reacting to the allegations, Meena has denied the charges and termed them a conspiracy. He claimed that his long-standing advocacy of a “scientific approach” had led to vested interests targeting him. "The truth will emerge once the police examine all communications and evidence," he said.
Sources indicate that investigators may soon summon Meena for questioning as part of the ongoing probe. Meena’s service record has previously been under scrutiny. In 2025, he was appointed as an election observer in Jharkhand but was suspended after returning to Jaipur without informing the Election Commission of India (ECI).
A native of Dausa district, he has held several key postings, including Superintendent of Police in Tonk and GRP Ajmer, and later served in the CID-CB wing. He was promoted to Deputy Inspector General and subsequently Inspector General, before being assigned to the Human Rights division in 2023.
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