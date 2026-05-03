ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Government Places IPS Officer Kishan Sahai Meena On APO After Rape Allegation

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has taken swift administrative action against senior IPS officer Kishan Sahai Meena after a rape case was registered against him in Jaipur. The Department of Personnel on Saturday issued orders placing the officer under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) with immediate effect.

Meena, a 2004-batch Indian Police Service officer who was serving as Inspector General (Human Rights) at the police headquarters, has been accused by a 53-year-old woman of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage. The complaint was lodged at the Malviya Nagar Police Station, following which a case has been registered and an investigation initiated.

Confirming the development, Sachin Mittal said that the police have begun a detailed probe based on the woman’s complaint. “A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation,” he stated, adding that all aspects of the allegation will be examined.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that she was called to the officer’s government residence, where she was assaulted and later threatened against approaching the police. The seriousness of the charges prompted the state government to remove Meena from his post pending further inquiry.