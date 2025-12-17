ETV Bharat / state

Photo Of Trinity On Ratna Singhasan In Puri Srimandir Goes Viral On Social Media

Puri: A photograph clicked from the Ratna Singhasan in Sri Jagannath Temple has gone viral on social yet again raising questions on enforcement of ban on photography inside the shrine.

The photograph was uploaded on Instagram handle 'Ashirbad945'. While the photograph has caused widespread uproar among devotees, it is being questioned how someone could smuggle mobile phone inside the shrine despite frisking and checking at the gates.

The shrine's sevayats and devotees said the lax security system may pose a threat to the shrine. The devotees have been seeking installation of modern scanning machines at the four gates of the temple along with amendments to the existing shrine laws.

Senior servitor Binayak Das Mohapatra said the security measures at the shrine are inadequate. "The government should take steps to install modern security equipment at the shrine", he said.