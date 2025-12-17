Photo Of Trinity On Ratna Singhasan In Puri Srimandir Goes Viral On Social Media
The photograph was uploaded on Instagram ID 'Ashirbad945' raising pertinent questions on the shrine's security system.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 8:43 PM IST
Puri: A photograph clicked from the Ratna Singhasan in Sri Jagannath Temple has gone viral on social yet again raising questions on enforcement of ban on photography inside the shrine.
The photograph was uploaded on Instagram handle 'Ashirbad945'. While the photograph has caused widespread uproar among devotees, it is being questioned how someone could smuggle mobile phone inside the shrine despite frisking and checking at the gates.
The shrine's sevayats and devotees said the lax security system may pose a threat to the shrine. The devotees have been seeking installation of modern scanning machines at the four gates of the temple along with amendments to the existing shrine laws.
Senior servitor Binayak Das Mohapatra said the security measures at the shrine are inadequate. "The government should take steps to install modern security equipment at the shrine", he said.
Puri SP Pratik Singh said, "We received information from the media that a photo of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has gone viral on social media. We have registered a case at Singhadwara police station under case no 233 of Shri Jagannath Temple Act". He said the matter is being probed and the culprit/s will be punished.
State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government is concerned about repeated acts of indiscipline despite clear warnings from the temple administration. He said some people continue to defy rules and indulge in such activities, forcing the government to think about tougher legal provisions.
Harichandan said that those involved in such acts are not genuine devotees. They do not come for darshan but only to create drama and gain attention on social media, he said, adding that discussions have been held on how to stop such people by taking strict action against them.
